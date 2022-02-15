Bill would make diapers, menstrual products tax-exempt

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado House Finance committee on Monday advanced legislation to eliminate the state tax on diapers and menstrual products.

In a vote of 8 to 3, the committee approved bill HB22-1055 .

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Susan Lontine and Leslie Herod and Sens. Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Faith Winter. The bill would create a sales tax exemption for all sales, storage, use, and consumption of diapers and feminine hygiene products.

According to the bill’s sponsors, the current sales and use tax on essential products fall disproportionately on communities of color and those with fixed incomes.

“Too many students in our community are missing school because they don’t have access to period products,” said Herod . “This bill aims to make period products, diapers, and incontinence products more affordable and save Coloradans money by eliminating sales and use tax. Eliminating the tax on these essential items not only makes these products more affordable but also helps to destigmatize period products so people in Colorado can feel confident in their bodies.”

If passed, the tax exemption would begin on Jan. 1, 2023, and join other tax-exempt essentials such as food and medicine.

