This Is Where You've Seen The Inventing Anna Cast Before

In Inventing Anna, we see how Anna Delvey created a world largely based on lies, deception, and fraud, all in the hopes of infiltrating and then ascending to the top of the New York City elite. While Anna navigated the NYC scene, she also collected a group of loyal friends who both benefitted and suffered consequences for their close proximity to Anna. In this video, we take a look at the women in Anna’s inner circle and talk to the actors who play them in the series. Alexis Floyd (Neff), Laverne Cox (Kacy), and Katie Lowes (Rachel) break down how these women became Anna’s friends, all in the interest of Anna using them as her gateway into the world of the rich and powerful. Julia Garner (Anna Delvey herself) and the series' creator, Shonda Rhimes, further put Anna's orbit into context.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO