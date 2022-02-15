Zoetis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) _ Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $414 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.04 billion, or $4.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.78 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.09 to $5.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.32 billion to $8.48 billion.

