Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Monster Beverage, Constellation Brands, Arista Networks and more

By Peter Schacknow, @peterschack
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Monster Beverage (MNST), Constellation Brands (STZ) – Merger talks between Monster Beverage and Constellation Brands are progressing, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Those people say an agreement between the two companies could be...

