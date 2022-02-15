Hyatt Announces its Annual Award Category Changes

JumpCloud announced it has been named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards in the categories of Best Software Products, Fastest Growing Products, Global Sellers, Highest Satisfaction Products, and Security Products. G2’s designation comes after the company expanded its cloud directory platform to include JumpCloud Patch Management and JumpCloud Protect™, offering IT admins improved security for modern workforces. Providing IT admins a single platform to manage user identity and devices, JumpCloud is the only solution that integrates centralized directory services, single sign-on (SSO), mobile device management (MDM), multi-factor authentication (MFA), privileged access management (PAM), and more.
