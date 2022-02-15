ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyatt Announces its Annual Award Category Changes

By Craig Sowerby
insideflyer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld of Hyatt has announced its annual list of hotels changing award category. The big news is that Hyatt is doing something that it promised that it wouldn’t do. 146 hotels are changing category. 70 hotels will soon cost more points. 76 hotels will soon cost fewer points....

BoardingArea

Hyatt Unleashes Category 8 Hotels & The Worst Changes In Yesterday’s Devaluation

We were hit by a large Hyatt devaluation yesterday morning. A devaluation that was somewhat unexpected after Hyatt recently going to peak and non peak pricing. Hotel programs making adjustments to the category levels for certain properties is nothing new. During normal times it will happen around once per year for most hotel loyalty programs. That has been on pause, for the most part, during the pandemic. Even knowing all of that this seemed to hit below the belt a bit. It feels like Hyatt attacked all of our favorite properties and also doubled down on category 8 hotels.
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

Inflation hits Hyatt – loads of properties get award chart devaluation

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyatt Hotels#Hyatt Regency#Hyatt Place#Heathrow Airport#Slh
onemileatatime.com

The Frustrating Hyatt Suite Upgrade Award Process

Yesterday I tried to apply a suite upgrade award at a foreign Hyatt property (I’ll let y’all guess which one). I confirmed my booking, and saw that there was one standard suite remaining during my stay. So I contacted Hyatt reservations to apply a suite upgrade award. When...
LIFESTYLE
franchising.com

Hyatt Announces Plans for Magma Resort Santorini

Slated to open in May 2022, the luxurious 59-room hotel will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio as the first Hyatt-affiliated hotel in the Greek Islands. February 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Thera Island Suites S.A., owners of Magma Resort Santorini, and Athens-based SWOT Hospitality will operate the hotel. Expected to open in 2022 in time for the summer season, the hotel will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio as the first Hyatt-affiliated resort in the Greek islands, featuring 59 guestrooms, including 24 suites.
LIFESTYLE
@growwithco

Dream Big Awards 2022: Award Categories and Prizes

This year, there are eight different small business achievement awards, and one Small Business of the Year Award. The following prizes will be awarded to the winner of the Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award:. A $25,000 cash prize. One-year paid U.S. Chamber of Commerce Membership (valued at...
SMALL BUSINESS
Gallaudet University

IDMA announces its fifth annual Deaf Leadership in International Development virtual event

The International Development Master of Arts program (IDMA) announces its fifth annual Deaf Leadership in International Development virtual event on the theme of audism and phonocentrism in African contexts. Invited presenter Dr. Rezenet Tsegay Moges-Riedel (California State University, Long Beach and Gallaudet University Advisory Board member, Center for Black Deaf Studies) will present original research followed by a moderated discussion with IDMA alumni Habtamu Buli, G-‘19, and Olufemi Ige, G-’20). Together, they will explore the ways that audism and phonocentrism impact the International Development field and deaf leadership across Africa.
WASHINGTON, DC
