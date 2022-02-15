Hyatt Announces its Annual Award Category Changes

We were hit by a large Hyatt devaluation yesterday morning. A devaluation that was somewhat unexpected after Hyatt recently going to peak and non peak pricing. Hotel programs making adjustments to the category levels for certain properties is nothing new. During normal times it will happen around once per year for most hotel loyalty programs. That has been on pause, for the most part, during the pandemic. Even knowing all of that this seemed to hit below the belt a bit. It feels like Hyatt attacked all of our favorite properties and also doubled down on category 8 hotels.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO