More forbidden Illinois vanity license plates

U.S. governors from both parties are releasing a flurry of proposals as the political potency of inflation hits. Why it matters: The lousy numbers — a U.S. inflation rate at its highest in four decades and prices up more than 7% over the past year — are coming not just at the start of a pivotal midterm election year but also at the start of the annual sessions for many state legislatures around the country.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO