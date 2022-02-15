ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

More forbidden Illinois vanity license plates

By Monica Eng
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

We've got an update on a story we wrote last month about vanity license plate applications rejected by the Secretary of State's office. The intrigue: The 6,000-word list of...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

7 new redistricting maps receive "F" grade

Seven of the 12 new congressional district maps graded by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project and RepresentUs have received "F"s — including four passed by Democrats. Why it matters: Both major parties engage in political gerrymandering — even if they favor different tactics to achieve their aims. By the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Governors push for inflation solutions

U.S. governors from both parties are releasing a flurry of proposals as the political potency of inflation hits. Why it matters: The lousy numbers — a U.S. inflation rate at its highest in four decades and prices up more than 7% over the past year — are coming not just at the start of a pivotal midterm election year but also at the start of the annual sessions for many state legislatures around the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

Secretary of State race heats up

Retiring Secretary of State Jesse White has endorsed a candidate to replace him: City Clerk Anna Valencia. Why it matters: White is retiring after 24 years in the office at the end of the year. Democrats are looking to replace one of their longest-tenured officeholders, but the party seems to be split on who that candidate should be.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Axios

Georgia bill would limit how schools are vetted

A newly introduced bill would change the criteria that accrediting agencies can use to review Georgia public schools and systems. Legislation sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Tippins would require state-approved accrediting agencies to only assess districts in student academic achievement and financial management – not school board behavior. In other...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Axios

Paxton sues to stop federal mask mandates on planes

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an attempt to end the federal mask mandate on planes. The latest suit comes days after he sued the company that owns Facebook, alleging the technology conglomerate violated the...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Oregon Supreme Court says Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor

The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday said that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor. What it matters: The decision scuttles Kristof's campaign after months of planning and buildup. He left the Times last year as he explored the political bid. Driving the news: Kristof had...
OREGON STATE
Axios

Hutchinson establishes women's commission on workforce participation

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday he is signing an executive order establishing the Commission on Status of Women in Arkansas. Why it matters: Women are disproportionately economically disadvantaged, and the pandemic exacerbated that, especially mothers. Women in Arkansas earn 80% of what Arkansas men do, said Alison Williams, Hutchinson's chief...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
82K+
Followers
35K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy