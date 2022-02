Crypto exchange Kraken says crypto whales took diverging paths regarding their holdings of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) during the month of January. In a new report, Kraken first defines whale wallets as holding more than 1,000 BTC or 10,000 ETH, then dives into the data to reveal that while the number of Bitcoin whales fell, those who held also added more to their bags.

