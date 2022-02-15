ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Black Restaurant Week returns

By Monica Eng
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2022 marks the seventh year of Chicago Black Restaurant Week(CBRW), which runs through Feb. 20. Why it matters: CBRW offers a delicious way to support Black entrepreneurs who have historically lacked equal access to capital. The list: You can find the lineup of participating restaurants...

