Russia's Gazprom Neft, Japan's Mitsui sign deal on decarbonisation

By Reuters
 3 days ago
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo and Russian flag in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) and Japanese trading company Mitsui (8031.T) have signed a memorandum on teaming up in implementing decarbonisation projects in Russia and other countries, Gazprom Neft said on Tuesday.

They agreed to work in carbon capture and storage (CCS) and in integrated projects on producing "blue" hydrogen and using alternative fuels in marine and river transport.

Gazprom Neft has been forging partnerships with Russian and international companies in CO2 emissions reduction, hydrogen energy and cleaner fuels.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

