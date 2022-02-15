ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiffrin, 18th in downhill, plans to enter 6 Olympic races

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin threw her head back and...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
Mikaela Shiffrin
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Sustaining women's hockey growth still post-Olympics issue

BEIJING (AP) — Speaking less than 24 hours apart over the final two days of the women’s Olympic hockey tournament, the two captains’ messages were emphatic, emotional and similar in their desire to grow the sport. Kendall Coyne Schofield choked back tears following the United States' gold-medal...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Olympic ski halfpipers crank up the tunes before their runs

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Needing to rock his final Olympic halfpipe run just to qualify, Aaron Blunck proceeded to pump up the volume. With a song called “TOES” featuring DaBaby blaring in his ears, the 25-year-old freestyle skier from Colorado struck just the right note to turn in the best run of anyone.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Regez leads 1-2 finish by Swiss in Olympic skicross final

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ryan Regez went from downhill skier to apprentice as a structural draftsman to skicross racer to his latest endeavor — an Olympic gold medalist. “What a crazy way,” he said of his unconventional journey. “I think it’s more likely to be struck by lightning — twice.”
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Gu breezes to gold in ski halfpipe, 3rd medal at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Eileen Gu captured Olympic gold in the women’s ski halfpipe final on a breezy and cold Friday morning to become the first action-sports athlete to pick up three medals at the same Winter Games. With hands on her hips, Gu visualized her first two...
Beijing, CN
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Krol wins 1,000, giving Dutch 3rd straight Olympic title

BEIJING (AP) — Thomas Krol's third attempt to make it to his first Olympics ended with a gold medal. The Dutch speedskater won the 1,000 meters on Friday, giving the Netherlands its third straight Olympic title in the event.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Boe, Braisaz-Bouchet handle conditions, win Olympic golds

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The penalty loops piled up as the wind wreaked havoc on the biathlon course. The two that handled it best — with the sharpest shooting and the fastest skiing — were rewarded with Olympic gold medals. Johannes Thingnes Boe became only the second...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Canada honors Burke on another great day on Olympic halfpipe

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Cassie Sharpe shared the podium Friday with her Canadian teammate Rachael Karker. These halfpipe skiers know they're never alone up there. Another member of their Canadian family, the late Sarah Burke, is the reason they were given this chance.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Analysis: Plenty went wrong for US Alpine skiing at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — A United States team led by Mikaela Shiffrin is leaving the Beijing Olympics with just one of the 30 individual medals in Alpine skiing. And it’s a silver (from Ryan Cochran-Siegle in the men’s super-G). The country responsible for Winter Games success stories such as Bode Miller, Lindsey Vonn, Ted Ligety and Julia Mancuso over the past two decades alone last earned just one ski racing medal at an Olympics in 1998 — and at least that was a gold. So really, you have to go all the way back to 1988, when Americans earned zero Alpine medals, to find a worse showing than 2022.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Germany leads in women's Olympic bobsled, USA in 3rd

BEIJING (AP) — The Germans remain right at home on China’s Olympic sliding track. Winners of gold medals in seven of the eight sliding events so far at the Beijing Games, Germany has put itself in prime position to add more hardware to its record-setting total — holding down the top two spots at the midway point of the women’s bobsled competition Friday night.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Finland makes Olympic final, to face Swedes or Russians

BEIJING (AP) — Finland advanced to the men’s hockey gold medal game by beating surprise semifinalist Slovakia 2-0 Friday. Tournament MVP candidate Sakari Manninen scored his fourth goal of the Olympics. Former Florida Panthers goaltender Harri Sateri made 28 saves for the shutout, and Harri Pesonen sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Canada beats US behind Gushue to win Olympic curling bronze

BEIJING (AP) — John Shuster began his fifth Olympics as a U.S. flag bearer, leading the defending men's curling champions and the rest of Team USA into the Beijing Games' opening ceremony. He ended it empty-handed, losing 8-5 in the bronze medal match to Brad Gushue and Canada.
