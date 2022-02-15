ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

TC Energy's quarterly profit falls

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s TC Energy reported a fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by lower volumes moved on its U.S. Gulf Coast section of the Keystone pipeline system.

Net income attributable to common shares fell to C$1.1 billion ($864.78 million), or C$1.14 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$1.12 billion, or C$1.20 per share, last year. ($1 = 1.2720 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deere aims for bigger profit as price hikes power earnings beat

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Deere & Co (DE.N) raised its annual profit forecast after posting estimate-beating quarterly earnings on Friday, as the world's largest farm equipment maker expects a margin boost from price hikes and solid demand for its tractors and combines. Demand for agricultural equipment is foreseen to be...
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

TC Energy (TRP) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend

TC Energy’s (. TRP - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The in-line results can be attributed to the solid performance of the U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines and Power and Storage segments, partially offset by the weakness of the Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines and Power and Storage units.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 46% fall in half-year profit

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd reported a 46% fall in first-half profit on Thursday, as output declined at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea due to heavy rains and maintenance activity. The gold miner posted an underlying profit of $298 million for the six months ended Dec....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tc Energy#Canada#Gulf Coast
ktwb.com

Walmart’s Mexico unit sees quarterly net profit rise 5%

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Walmart’s Mexico unit on Wednesday reported fourth quarter net profit of 13.3 billion pesos ($646.3 million), up more than 5% from the year-earlier period, when the retailer posted net profit of 12.6 billion pesos. Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s TC Energy flat in Q4, down in 2021

Its CGL subsidiary remains in talks over rising costs to project to feed gas to LNG Canada terminal. [Image: CGL]. Canadian energy infrastructure company TC Energy reported flat net income in Q4 2021 on February 15 but a sharp drop in net income for all of 2021. Net income attributable...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

TC Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (-28.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.81B. Over the last 2 years, TRP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

India's Petronet LNG reports record quarterly profit

The company operates two LNG regasification terminals in India. Petronet LNG, India’s biggest LNG importer, on February 9 reported its highest ever quarterly profit as higher prices boosted margins. The company’s consolidated net profit during the three months to December 31 (Q3) came in at 11.59bn rupees ($150mn) compared...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

France's Total swings back to profit on energy prices boom

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) swung back to profit in 2021 thanks to surging oil and gas prices, and announced on Thursday a $2 billion share buyback scheme, an increase in dividends and a series of investments. With net income of $16 billion and adjusted net income of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Credit Suisse midstream update - Keyera up, TC Energy down

Credit Suisse updated it's midstream energy picks Tuesday, Keyera (OTCPK:KEYUF) is upped to buy while TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is reduced to hold, as the bank sees an opportunity to tactically trade into regional energy infrastructure and away from large, cross-continental operators. Analyst Andrew Kuske sees the broad-based rise in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Indian cigarette maker ITC's quarterly profit rises 12.7% y/y

MUMBAI (Reuters) - ITC Ltd, India’ biggest cigarette maker, posted a 12.7% rise in third quarter profit on Thursday, as revenue jumped 32% from a year earlier. Profit was 41.56 billion rupees ($556.43 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 36.87 billion rupees in the same period of 2020, the company, which also makes Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery, said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

TSX futures up on hopes geopolitical tensions could ease

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, mirroring upbeat global sentiment on optimism over a potential diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff, although weaker crude prices limited gains. March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET. U.S. Secretary of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian LNG prices stable, outlook bullish on European gas concerns

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices were stable for a second week running, but sentiment remained bullish on a colder weather outlook and uncertainty over European gas supply amid geopolitical tensions. The average LNG price for April delivery into north-east Asia was at $24.40...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Hermès makes a virtue of supply-chain bottlenecks

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hermès International is putting a positive spin on supply-chain problems. The $150 billion French luxury group on Friday reported that sales in its leather goods division dropped 5% year-on-year in last three months of 2021. It’s concerning as the unit, which produces the $9,000 Birkin bag, brought in almost half the group’s quarterly sales of 2.4 billion euros. Executive Chairman Axel Dumas said workers cannot make bags fast enough to keep up with demand.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

316K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy