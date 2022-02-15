Donor dogs and cats give blood to pets in need

It's in their nature. Sometimes cats will bite. It's often in response to fear or feeling threatened, but some cats will bite for seemingly no reason. Yet, the cat always knows why it is biting, and there are plenty of reasons a cat may bite. It's important to understand the reasons behind a cat's bite to help them stop their damaging behavior.
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A dog at the Humane Society of Clinton County is looking for his forever home. His name is Connery, and just like the man he's named after, he's hoping to complete his mission and get adopted. Connery has been at the humane society coming up...
Omg, are you about to become a pet parent for the first time? Well, it’s a given that you’re going to be the best dog mom ever! But before you get ahead of yourself and start shopping for a new ’fit for your doggo (we have all the puppy gifts for when you do bring your lil guy home), it’s time to figure out what kind of dog is going to be the right fit for you.
They say bigger isn't always better, but in the case of these large dog breeds, we beg to differ. From fluffy Newfoundlands to sleek Great Danes, these gentle giants make wonderful family pets and, despite their large size, not every breed needs a lot of space to run around in (Mastiffs, for example, have fairly low exercise requirements and are happy to relax at home for most of the day).
Have you ever made eye contact with an animal and instantly fallen in love? If your answer is no...that's about to change. Meet Lexis. Lexis is an 8-week-old puppy currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. She was brought to them from another shelter so, unfortunately, not much is known about her background. But, as you can see, she has the most piercing, beautiful blue eyes:
(Gray News) - A shelter dog in Kentucky was left waiting for his forever family after potential adopters never showed up to meet him. Workers at the Kentucky Humane Society said Hendrix was feeling sad after being stood up. “He got all excited and dressed up… and they never showed,”...
I sat down with Officers Tammy Austin and Michael Graham at the Hope Animal Control Shelter to talk to them about the pets available for adoption. The officers, both of whom have worked at the shelter for almost a decade, were happy to share some information with me about the process that perspective pet parents have to go through to adopt their new best friend from the shelter.
Chewy is an 8-year-old Bichon Frise weighing 9 pounds. “He does have to be on prescription food for his kidneys. He is a lovable, sweet, happy boy who always wants attention,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. His fur is so unbelievably soft.”. Chewy gets along well with the...
LOS ANGELES - They're our best friends. They know when we're sad and are always loyal and happy to see us. Now, these adorable fur babies need our help more than ever. "We’re facing a crisis in America’s animal shelters because there are 100,000 more cats and dogs sitting in America’s shelters right now compared to the same time last year," said Holly Sizemore, the chief mission officer with Best Friends Animal Society.
Some dogs just aren’t given a good start to life, like the pups found near an abandoned house in St. Louis. Rescuers with Stray Rescue of St. Louis arrived to help the dogs and one of them, a puppy with a deeply embedded chain around her neck, ran into the abandoned house to hide.
An unwanted dog has spent more than 500 days in kennels after coming into care when his previous owner wanted to put him down because of his challenging behaviour. Buddy is the longest stay dog at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal in Somerset, and marked his 500th day on Sunday. A...
Where should dogs sleep at night? Well, if you snuggle up at night beside your dog you have lots of company. A Novosbed.com sleep survey revealed that a whopping 71 percent of pet owners sleep with their animal companions. Dog owners say that sleeping with their four-legged friends provides them with a sense of comfort and security. This feeling appears to be mutual. A 2020 British study on the sleeping habits of dogs found that 85 percent of puppies chose to sleep near a human when given the opportunity. So, where are the best places for your dog to sleep? Read on for some things to consider.
A cat who was found in a carrier with her kittens on the sidewalk, is so happy to be helped by kind neighbors. Ellen Richter, a foster carer based in Las Vegas, was notified about a cat and her litter of six found outside in a neighborhood. Neighbors discovered two...
Norway recently announced a ban on the breeding of English Bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles spaniels due to concerns over the health of the dogs.According to the ruling from the Oslo District Court, the selective breeding of the dogs violates animal welfare laws, as animals from neither breed can be considered “healthy”.English Bulldogs often develop health problems as a result of their short snouts and the shape of their skull, which make them prone to severe respiratory problems. Additionally, eye conditions and skin infections in the folds of their skin are also common in the dogs.Cavalier King Charles spaniels are...
