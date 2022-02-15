ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Glencore's traded oil volumes fell in 2021 to lowest since 2015

By Julia Payne
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLSOG_0eEthGVt00

LONDON (Reuters) -Glencore’s traded oil volumes fell to below 4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 for the first time since 2015, the company’s results showed on Tuesday.

The global trader and miner traded 3.86 million bpd in 2021, down from 4.2 million bpd a year earlier, showing it has not recovered volumes after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Traded oil volumes, including crude and refined products, were 3.3 million bpd in 2015.

Glencore’s competitors like Vitol and Trafigura also traded less in 2020 after demand collapsed due to lockdowns. Trafigura’s traded volumes recovered last year, jumping 25% to 7 million bpd on the back of surging global demand. Vitol has not yet released its final 2021 volumes.

Part of the drop at Glencore was due to a shift to less-polluting fossil fuels and also lower Russian volumes.

Glencore’s head of crude Maxim Kolupaev was recently promoted to a new role in charge of its growing business in natural gas, liquefied natural gas and power.

Meanwhile, the company’s exposure to Russia has been getting smaller under the new guard of CEO Gary Nagle and head of oil Alex Sanna, who are reshaping the company after decades of leadership by Ivan Glasenberg and Alex Beard, who had closer ties with Moscow.

Glencore’s five-year supply deal with Russia’s top oil firm Rosneft expired last year, although the Swiss trader still regularly wins crude and products tenders. In December, the company sold out of its stake in another Russian firm, Russneft, after two decades of investments.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for energy products was $1.4 billion in 2021.

“Energy products adjusted EBIT was down 21% over 2020, with a strong 2021 coal result limiting the net overall reduction, given oil’s lower contribution relative to the prior year,” the company said in its results.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Two small British energy suppliers cease to trade - Ofgem

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Two small British energy suppliers have ceased to trade, energy market regulator Ofgem said on Friday, making them the latest casualties of soaring wholesale energy costs. The two companies, Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Ltd have a little over 500 customers combined. Ofgem said any...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Glasenberg
Reuters

Eni "open and ready" to increase gas production in Italy

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Eni still has natural gas reserves in Italy and is prepared to increase its production if needed, the Italian energy group's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said. The Italian government is expected to introduce a new package later on Friday to tackle soaring energy prices that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil heads for weekly fall on Iranian oil hopes

London, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses on Friday and were heading for a weekly fall as the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports eclipsed fears of potential supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Brent crude futures fell $1.83, or 1.9%, to $91.14 a barrel by 1425...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Oil Products#Peak Oil#Oil Company#Vitol#Trafigura#Russian#Rosneft#Swiss#Energy#Ebit
offshore-technology.com

Glencore to divest stake in Russian oil firm Russneft

The commodity trader considers its stake in Russneft as no longer material to its business. Commodity trader Glencore has agreed to sell its stake in the Russian oil company Russneft, to an undisclosed buyer, reported Reuters. Glencore CEO Gary Nagle was cited by the news agency as saying that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record

Permian output continues to exceed every OPEC member, except Saudi Arabia. Production from America’s Permian Basin reached a record high for the third month in a row in January as a red-hot price rally keeps shale drillers busy. Crude supply from the basin, which includes Texas and New Mexico,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Petrol and diesel prices reach new record high

Fuel prices have hit a new record high at the pump across the UK, tightening the squeeze on UK consumers, the motoring organisation the AA has said. Over the weekend petrol reached 148.02p a litre, while diesel hit a new record high of 151.57p a litre last Thursday. Fuel previously...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Reuters

Currency hit to North American companies in Q3 lowest since 2018

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The negative impact of currency fluctuations on North American companies’ third-quarter 2021 results fell from the quarter before and was at the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018, data from treasury and financial management firm Kyriba showed on Wednesday. The collective exchange rate...
MARKETS
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Crude Oil Imports Fell Last Year for First Time in Two Decades

(Yicai Global) Feb. 18 -- China’s imports of crude oil dropped last year for the first time since 2001 as global prices soared and local oil majors hiked output, reducing the country's dependence on imports, the deputy president of the China Petroleum and Chemicals Industry Federation said yesterday. China...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

GE warns of profit hit in first half from supply and labor issues

Feb 18 (Reuters) - General Electric Co warned on Friday that supply chain logjam coupled with labor crunch and inflation will pressure profits through the first half. The challenges are affecting its units including healthcare, renewable energy and aviation, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

These Are The Ten Biggest Crude Oil Production Companies

The oil and gas industry has witnessed a strong rebound since hitting lows in 2020, with oil prices now hovering around a six year high. Despite a better than expected recovery, uncertainty still remains over market dynamics. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest crude oil production companies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

316K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy