ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police chase leads to crash on Pecos Street; 3 people hospitalized

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice chase leads to crash on Pecos Street; 3 people hospitalized. Police chase leads to crash on Pecos Street; 3 people hospitalized. Pinpoint Weather: When snow will arrive and how much will fall. 2...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

2 dead and one juvenile taken to the hospital by helicopter following crash east of Pueblo Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people died and a juvenile was rushed to the hospital by helicopter following a crash east of Pueblo on Tuesday. According to Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol, they first received the call for a 2-vehicle crash along Highway 50 near 36th Lane at about 3:45 p.m. According to investigators, a 86-year-old woman was turning left onto Highway 50 from 36th Lane when a Ford F-350 driven by a 31-year-old man eastbound on Highway 50 crash into her. It isn’t clear who is at fault. The 86-year-old woman died along with a juvenile in her car. Another juvenile in the car driving by the 86-year-old woman was taken to the Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries by helicopter.
PUEBLO, CO
KCRA.com

Man dies after leading deputies on chase that ended in Stockton crash, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person has died in a Stockton crash Wednesday after a pursuit involving San Joaquin County deputies, officials said. The Stockton Police Department said that deputies tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver kept going, starting a chase. The driver, a man later identified as 42-year-old Waldric V. Earvin, crashed into a tree near Bristol and Pershing avenues. He was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

5 People Taken To Hospital After I-70 Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A crash that involved several cars and injured multiple people forced a closure of Interstate 70 in northeastern Denver early Monday morning. (credit: CBS) It happened in the eastbound lanes between the Havana Street and Central Park Boulevard exits, and eastbound I-70 was closed for several hours. So far it’s not clear how bad the injuries were. Five people were taken to the hospital.
DENVER, CO
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police chase leads to violent crash on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A police chase ended with a violent, but non-fatal, car crash Wednesday night on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police were reportedly chasing a suspect who was fleeing from them. The suspect attempted to go around another car while driving in the area of Chalmers and Cedargrove streets, but ended up hitting the other car, tearing off the front wheel.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WKRG News 5

Vehicle chase leads to single-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers confirmed a car chase led to a single-vehicle crash Monday night. After crashing the vehicle, the driver fled the scene. A woman in the passenger seat was injured and taken to the hospital. Police said her injuries are non-life-threatening. The crash occurred at the intersection of Shawnee Street […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmvt

Police chase ends with suspect in custody, driver hospitalized

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated the crash happened on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. It actually happened on the 1100 block of Wirsching Avenue West. ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. Police responded to reports of a motorcycle vs car accident on the 1100...
TWIN FALLS, ID
CBS Miami

Police: Assault On Doral Police Officer Led To Chase, Crash Into Cruiser

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — A man accused of battery on a police officer led police on a chase, before crashing into a cruiser and trying to run away. City of Doral Public Information Officer Rey Valdés says a Doral police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the man who was driving a black Mustang with tape on the back window. Valdés said the man, identified as 30-year-old Gabriel Gelpi-Rodriguez, pulled over and then assaulted the officer.  He then drove off. The back of the Mustang involved in the chase. (CBS4) People stuck in traffic filmed the sea of sirens zooming past. After a lengthy chase, Gelpi-Rodriguez ended up at Sunset Drive and 84th Avenue.  Surveillance video shows his beat up car with smoke pouring out of it.  He apparently hit a Miami-Dade PD cruiser from behind.  The cruiser that was struck. (CBS4) When Gelpi-Rodriguez tried to run off, he collided with the side of another turning Miami-Dade police cruiser, hitting his hip.  Several officers pin him to the ground, and ultimately, he was taken into custody.  Gelpi-Rodriguez is facing seven charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. His bond was set at $30,000.
DORAL, FL
13News Now

Police investigate deadly crash on Church Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said a man who was hit by a vehicle on Church Street Monday night has died. The accident happened in the 2700 block of Church Street, which is close to the Lindenwood section of Norfolk. Police responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian around 7:15 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed carjacking, police chase, crash; no injuries

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Raymir Circle in Wauwatosa around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. The victim said they were approached by two subjects, one armed with a gun, who forcibly took her vehicle, a Honda Odyssey van. The subjects fled in the...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WDBJ7.com

One dead after police chase and crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mississippi resident was killed in a crash that followed a chase Tuesday morning in Botetourt County. Gevante Dale Bolton, 28, of Beaumont, MS died at the scene of the crash. Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 4:20 a.m. on Interstate 81. Police...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy