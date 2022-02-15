Police chase leads to crash on Pecos Street; 3 people hospitalized

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — A man accused of battery on a police officer led police on a chase, before crashing into a cruiser and trying to run away. City of Doral Public Information Officer Rey Valdés says a Doral police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the man who was driving a black Mustang with tape on the back window. Valdés said the man, identified as 30-year-old Gabriel Gelpi-Rodriguez, pulled over and then assaulted the officer. He then drove off. The back of the Mustang involved in the chase. (CBS4) People stuck in traffic filmed the sea of sirens zooming past. After a lengthy chase, Gelpi-Rodriguez ended up at Sunset Drive and 84th Avenue. Surveillance video shows his beat up car with smoke pouring out of it. He apparently hit a Miami-Dade PD cruiser from behind. The cruiser that was struck. (CBS4) When Gelpi-Rodriguez tried to run off, he collided with the side of another turning Miami-Dade police cruiser, hitting his hip. Several officers pin him to the ground, and ultimately, he was taken into custody. Gelpi-Rodriguez is facing seven charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. His bond was set at $30,000.

