Hailey Bieber Keeps It Sweet In Schoolgirl Socks And Loafers

Olivia Wilde’s style is a treasure trove of repeat, no-fail combinations. One day, you may see her wear an ethereal, flirty frock. The next thing you know, she’s pairing a merch jacket with errand-friendly staples like jeans, Chelsea boots, and a canvas tote. The actor, filmmaker, and model likes to dabble in the current fashion trends, too — as evidenced by Wilde’s floral jumpsuit that she wore to Harry Styles’ birthday party on Tuesday. Her celebratory dinner hit the sweet spot between class and ease, making it an unfussy, occasion-appropriate option for those who want both comfort and style.
Comments / 0