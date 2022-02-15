Hailey Bieber Keeps It Sweet In Schoolgirl Socks And Loafers

It’s not uncommon for one’s style to be influenced by the person they’re dating. Ben Affleck’s overall look has improved since he started seeing JLo again, and Julia Fox has worn more Balenciaga during her one month with Kanye West than most people do in their entire lives. The influence seems even stronger when you’re married to the person, so it makes sense that Justin Bieber’s style is seemingly rubbing off on his wife. In the past, Hailey Bieber’s street style has mostly fallen in one of two categories: well-curated athlesuire or skin-baring model off duty. Over the past few months, though, there has been a strong shift in her look, culminating in her outfit on Tuesday.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO