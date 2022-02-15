ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Bieber Keeps It Sweet In Schoolgirl Socks And Loafers

By Eni Subair
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailey Bieber stepped out in an outfit that looked equal parts sweet and sassy this Valentine’s Day. The 25-year-old swapped her beloved loose-fitting jeans and blazers for a preppier...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Beyoncé’s Corset Is Made For A Romantic Night Out

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Beyoncé’s Instagram feed is a continuous stream of outfit pics. From her date night-ready Ivy Park Adidas trackies, to the icy blue Saïnt...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Zo Kravitz
Person
Kendall Jenner
TMZ.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Keep Illegally Parking in Handicap Spots at Hot Pilates

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber keep parking their luxury cars in handicap spots at their Pilates class ... and despite criticism that it's illegal and wrong, they persist. There they are again ... in the vast parking lot attached to a bunch of businesses -- including the Pilates studio Hot Pilates -- and their parking spots of choice are feet from their destination. The problem is -- it's reserved for the disabled.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hailey Bieber rocks leather corset top for girls' night with Kendall Jenner - and we want it

Hailey Bieber totally floored fans on Wednesday after rocking a halter bustier for her girls' night with model Kendall Jenner. The wife of Justin Bieber looked sensational in the leather corset-top that a featured waist-snatching design, low neckline and flattering halter straps. The supermodel paired her look with low rise jeans and dainty gold jewellery, letting her beachy blonde hair fall to her shoulders.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socks#Schoolgirl#Loafer
US Magazine

Channel Hailey Bieber’s Beige Blazer Moment With This Amazon Find

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If anyone knows how to rock a blazer, it’s definitely Hailey Bieber. She has her signature uniform down, and one of the staple pieces that she wears on repeat is a sleek oversized blazer. We’ve seen her embrace the garment in many ways — both on red carpets and casually in a street style fashion. While we’ve always loved blazers, the 25-year-old supermodel showed Us just how versatile they can be!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
younghollywood.com

5 Reasons Why We Love Hailey Bieber’s YouTube Channel!

(Hailey Rhode Bieber/YouTube) Hailey Bieber is a master of many crafts; from modeling to being a fashion icon, people love her and whatever she does. But recently, she added "YouTuber" to her resume, and let me just say, thank the heavens! We didn’t know a YouTube channel was something we needed from HB until we got it! She has already racked up an impressive follower count with 1.48 million subscribers since her launch in March of 2021. If you haven’t checked out her content yet, you should! Here are 5 reasons why we love Hailey Bieber’s YouTube Channel!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Hailey Bieber explains why she is not ready to have kids with Justin Bieber yet

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her desire to start a family with husband Justin Bieber, revealing why she changed her mind about having a baby so soon. During a recent interview the 25-year-old model talked about her marriage with the singer and their plans to have children, declaring that she is in no rush to expand her family, as she used to have a different mindset.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Has Hailey Bieber Been Shopping in Her Husband’s Closet?

It’s not uncommon for one’s style to be influenced by the person they’re dating. Ben Affleck’s overall look has improved since he started seeing JLo again, and Julia Fox has worn more Balenciaga during her one month with Kanye West than most people do in their entire lives. The influence seems even stronger when you’re married to the person, so it makes sense that Justin Bieber’s style is seemingly rubbing off on his wife. In the past, Hailey Bieber’s street style has mostly fallen in one of two categories: well-curated athlesuire or skin-baring model off duty. Over the past few months, though, there has been a strong shift in her look, culminating in her outfit on Tuesday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, & Olivia Wilde All Love This Unfussy Party Look

Olivia Wilde’s style is a treasure trove of repeat, no-fail combinations. One day, you may see her wear an ethereal, flirty frock. The next thing you know, she’s pairing a merch jacket with errand-friendly staples like jeans, Chelsea boots, and a canvas tote. The actor, filmmaker, and model likes to dabble in the current fashion trends, too — as evidenced by Wilde’s floral jumpsuit that she wore to Harry Styles’ birthday party on Tuesday. Her celebratory dinner hit the sweet spot between class and ease, making it an unfussy, occasion-appropriate option for those who want both comfort and style.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are More Than 50% Off

Hailey Bieber's favorite denim shorts are on sale for $22. The model's go-to classic Levi's 501 Original Shorts, which are regularly priced at $50, are over 50% off at Levi's End of Season Sale. At this Levi's Sale shoppers get an extra 50% off at checkout. The star shared her...
APPAREL
justjaredjr.com

Justin & Hailey Bieber Grab Lunch Together on Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day lunch together at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on Monday (February 14). The 25-year-old model wore an oversized leather motorcycle jacket for the outing, pairing it with a red button down and a black mini-skirt. She accessorized with a red Prada bag and black platform Prada loafers.
MALIBU, CA
12tomatoes.com

Hailey Bieber Shares Recipe For Viral Pizza Toast

There are certain childhood snacks that simply hit differently. These classics are still a staple for many of us and this particular example is no different. If you are a fan of Hailey Bieber or just pizza toast in general, this is a story that you will need to read. The recipe that she has come up with for this timeless classic is one that you need to see to believe (or beliebe, as it were).
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Wore Baggy Jeans with Leather Layers in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber manages to look elegant in even her edgiest streetwear ensembles—such as on Monday, when she wore a pair of low-rise '90s-esque jeans with multiple layers of leather. The model was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing baggy cargo jeans by Maryam Nassir Zadeh. She brought a 2021...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy