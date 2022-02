Broadway may be back and London’s West End up and running again, but those viewers still wary of returning to the theater could make do with The Outfit. It may have been originally written for the screen by its director Graham Moore (who won an Oscar for writing The Imitation Game) and co-screenwriter Johnathan McClain (also an executive producer here). But with its single-locale setting, casting of British stage superstars Mark Rylance and Simon Russell Beale, and talky, voiceover-laden mousetrap of a script, this handsome but itsy-bitsy production could only be more theatrical if it was shown with an intermission...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO