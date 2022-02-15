ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lesson Learned By Driver Riding My Bumper on Maine’s Route 302

By Jeff Parsons
 3 days ago
I'll be the first to admit that a lot of people on the road don't like how I drive. Judging by how close they get to my bumper and how often I get passed, I guess I make them angry because I don't drive over the speed limit. Once in a...

Bill Johnston
2d ago

annoying as it might be, the state sets the limit for a reason and by law we are obliged to comply. being on her tail will obviously not bode well for you. one car length min.

Brad Shepard
2d ago

Your behavior makes you a menace to safe travel! The majority of us can't be watching out for your pokey driving while we're talking on the phone or texting!

Joseph Powell
2d ago

if your being passed all the time and harassed your probably one of those people who do 5 to 10 under the speed limit.

