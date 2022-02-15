ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch Foundation Seeks Consumer Damages Over Apple, Google App Payments

By Toby Sterling
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple and Google face a potential class action lawsuit in the Netherlands over app store charges, after a foundation headed by Dutch entrepreneur Alexander Kl?pping began gathering claimants. The action, which still faces legal hurdles before any court hearing, reflects growing criticism over how much the two firms charge...

