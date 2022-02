RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New details from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office reveals the harrowing story of woman who was saved from a man accused of kidnapping her. On Feb. 2, investigators say 48-year-old Joseph Beecher forced his way onto a private ranch on County Road 8. The ranch is owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. (credit: Laramie County) They say he was seen driving a black 1997 Mazda pickup before he got out, looked at the locked gate to the ranch, got back inside the truck and rammed through the gate. Beecher then went to...

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO