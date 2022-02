Rise of the Third Power is a brand new release from Stegosoft Games and DANGEN Entertainment, the same team who previously released the popular Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition. This was first shown off back in 2017, a throwback to the SNES era of RPGs but of course built for modern audiences with plenty of up to date convenience features thrown in. That, plus a mix of designs inspired by JRPGs and more western elements too. In the game you build up a party of up to eight unique characters, with each having their own background story, ambitions, and personalities, as they embark upon a suicide mission to prevent a war and topple the Arkadyan emperor. A blend of humour, drama and tragedy await you in a 35+ hour story-focused quest as they navigate the treacherous world of Rin.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO