Greenville County, SC

Coroner ID’s man whose remains were found in Greenville Co.

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Investigators identified the man whose remains were found during a search Saturday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found during a search for a missing person in a wooded area in the 2400 block of New Easley Highway.

Human remains found in Greenville Co., investigation underway

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 31-year-old Garrett Hunter McDonald of Greenville.

The coroner said McDonald died on June 21, 2021.

An autopsy was completed Monday but there’s no word yet on how he died.

WSPA 7News

ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

