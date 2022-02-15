Coroner ID’s man whose remains were found in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Investigators identified the man whose remains were found during a search Saturday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found during a search for a missing person in a wooded area in the 2400 block of New Easley Highway.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 31-year-old Garrett Hunter McDonald of Greenville.

The coroner said McDonald died on June 21, 2021.

An autopsy was completed Monday but there’s no word yet on how he died.

