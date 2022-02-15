ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Egypt aims to increase strategic stores of supply commodities

 3 days ago

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to increase its strategic...

FACTBOX-Commodity supplies at risk if Russia hit by sanctions

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Escalating tensions between Moscow and Western countries over Ukraine and the possibility of sanctions against Russia have fuelled fears supplies of key commodities produced and exported by Russian companies could suffer. The United States and European countries have threatened to impose sanctions on Russia if...
INDUSTRY
U.S. wheat futures rise on hopes of increased export interest

CHICAGO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, buoyed by expectations that rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine could increase export demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. * High prices have chilled global interest in U.S. wheat but potential for shipping disruptions in the Black Sea region if Russia invades Ukraine could increase the desirability of U.S. offerings. Both Russia and Ukraine are major wheat exporters. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 128,600 tonnes. Market forecasts had ranged from 75,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * Egypt's GASC, the world's largest buyer of wheat, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of wheat from Romania in its latest tender. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased around 700,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 17-1/2 cents at $7.98 a bushel. * The contract found technical support from early weakness at its 30-day moving average and then surged through resistance at its 10-day, 20-day, and 100-day moving averages during the session. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat was up 13-3/4 cents at $8.21-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 2-3/4 cents at $9.54-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Brazil's JBS scraps plan to buy remaining shares in Pilgrim's Pride

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Thursday it withdrew a proposal to acquire the remaining shares of its U.S.-based subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride. The company said in a securities filing it was unable to come to an agreement with Pilgrim's Pride regarding the terms of the proposed transaction.
BUSINESS
GRAINS-Soy steady as U.S. exports swell; wheat eases as Ukraine talks eyed

* U.S. soybean exports brisk as drought cuts S. America crop outlook * Wheat, corn tick down as Russia-Ukraine fears ease (Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Friday, underpinned by signs that drought-reduced harvest prospects in South America are boosting export demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat eased as investors saw hope of further diplomacy to avert a major military conflict in Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea exports. Corn inched down, pressured by falling crude oil but still supported by drought risks to South American production. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% by 1215 GMT at $16.00 a bushel, as it continued to test the psychological chart threshold. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday that export sales of soybeans totalled 2.888 million tonnes in the week ended Feb. 10, up from 2.446 million a week earlier. "The 3 million tonnes in U.S. export sales is a demonstration of significant export capacity being lost in the southern Brazil and Argentina area," Michael Magdovitz, commodity analyst at Rabobank, said. "The demand is moving north and prices are moving north too." Separately, the USDA also reported snap soybean export sales for the third day in a row. Indian traders, meanwhile, have contracted to import a record 100,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil because of limited supplies from drought-hit South America, dealers told Reuters. Traders are continuing to assess weather forecasts for Argentina and southern Brazil to see if rain expected in the rest of February will curb further yield losses. The International Grains Council on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2021/22 global corn production, partly due to downgraded outlooks for Brazil and Argentina. CBOT corn inched down 0.2% to $6.48-1/2 a bushel. Wheat was down 0.4% at $8.01-1/2 a bushel, after gaining more than 3% in the previous session. News that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, reassured markets after worries on Thursday about renewed shelling in eastern Ukraine and fresh U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. A tender on Thursday held by Egypt also tempered concerns about Black Sea supplies, with the major importer receiving ample offers of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian wheat. Prices at 1215 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 801.50 -3.25 -0.40 770.75 3.99 CBOT corn 648.50 -1.50 -0.23 593.25 9.31 CBOT soy 1600.00 8.00 0.50 1339.25 19.47 Paris wheat 264.75 -0.25 -0.09 278.50 -4.94 Paris maize 251.75 2.00 0.80 226.00 11.39 Paris rape 696.50 0.75 0.11 754.00 -7.63 WTI crude oil 89.90 -1.86 -2.03 75.21 19.53 Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 0.00 1.1368 -0.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
#Thomson Reuters#The Supply Ministry
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on rainfall forecast in South America; wheat rises

MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Thursday, hit by increased chances of rain next week in southern Brazil and northern Argentina after hot, dry conditions this week, while lower crude oil prices also dampened sentiment. The-most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down...
AGRICULTURE
Bolsonaro says Russian fertilizer producers to double supply to Brazil

BRASILIA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met Russian fertilizer makers in Moscow on Wednesday and said they will double their supplies to Brazil where farmers are facing shortages. "The supply will be doubled," he told reporters after attending a Russian-Brazilian business conference. Brazil depends on imports for...
AGRICULTURE
Nutrien profit jumps on higher fertiliser demand

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that jumped nearly four times on higher demand for potash and other crop fertilisers. The company's net earnings was $1.2 billion, or $2.11 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $316 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)
INDUSTRY
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates rise as activity picks up, India market subdued

* Baht strength drives Thai rates to highest since July 2021. * India loses out to cheaper offers from Myanmar, Pakistan - dealer. Feb 17 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Vietnam rose to a two-month high this week as market activity picked up again following the holidays, while low demand kept Indian rates near a one-month low.
ECONOMY
Ivory Coast to announce $20 mln cashew sector aid plan -source

ABIDJAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast plans to commit more than $20 million to helping cashew processors struggling against competition from Asia and to boost the percentage of the crop that gets processed in the country, a government source told Reuters. The plan is still under discussion but is...
ECONOMY
Egypt aims to ensure poor are protected when bread price rises, says PM

CAIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Egypt will move to increase the price of subsidised bread but aims to do so without harming poor Egyptians, prime minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday. The last time the bread price changed was in 1988, when it was set at its current 0.05 Egyptian...
MIDDLE EAST
India raises base import prices of palm oil, soyoil and gold

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India has raised the base import prices of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday, as prices jumped in the overseas market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold, and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, earlier this month cut its import tax on palm oil. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 1,359 1,346 RBD palm oil 1,376 1,368 RBD palmolein 1,385 1,377 Crude soya oil 1,455 1,449 Gold 601 576 Silver 771 733 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jan Harvey)
INDUSTRY
India's grain output likely to rise 1.7% this year

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce a record 316.06 million tonnes of grain in the current crop year to June, up from 310.74 million tonnes harvested in the previous year, the government said in its latest estimate released by the farm ministry on Wednesday. Wheat...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, but LatAm supply woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Tuesday, although concerns over arid South American weather conditions limited losses, while wheat lost ground and corn ticked lower. "Feed grain prices still have other important issues to worry about and support prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy,...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on S.American supply worries; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures bounced back on Tuesday with prices rising for two in three sessions on worries about dry weather conditions reducing yields in South America. Wheat lost ground and corn ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
EU discusses increase in LNG supply from Nigeria

EC vice president Margrethe Vestager was in Abuja on February 14 to discuss digital technology, trade and investment. European Commission vice president Margrethe Vestager discussed the prospect of increasing Nigerian LNG supplies to the EU during a meeting in Abuja with Nigeria's vice president Yemi Osinbajo on February 14, according to the latter's press office.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
USDA attache report pegs Brazil 2021/22 soy crop at 134.5 million T

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia. The report, dated Feb. 9, was released online on Monday:. "Post lowered its 2021/22 forecast for soybean planted area further, to 39.8 million...
AGRICULTURE
Broad Commodities - The Hedge Against Inflation And Supply Chain-Driven Disruptions

As inflation has proven more resilient than transitory, investors are searching for a way to protect their investments against erosion. 2021 will remain known as the year when both inflation and broad commodity investment woke up from their decade-long slumber. While distracted observers may chalk this up to chance, specialists will recognize the effect of disrupted supply chains and renewed demand on inflation and broad commodity investment. Historically, broad commodity investments, physical or futures contract-based, have been a very strong inflation hedge. This is particularly the case when inflation is unexpected, resulting from exogenous pressure or geopolitical effects. As inflation has proven more resilient than transitory, investors are searching for a way to protect their investments against erosion. If history is any guide, broad commodities stand head and shoulders above many other assets.
BUSINESS
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in December

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in December fell to 46.9%, compared with 48.8% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Dec-2021 Nov-2021 Dec-2020 Total Shipments 2,285,634 2,109,889 2,299,410 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 46.8% 48.8% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.4% Wheat 1.9% 2% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.7% 3.6% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
AGRICULTURE

