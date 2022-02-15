ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kornit Digital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 3 days ago

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) _ Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $954,000. On a per-share basis, the Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had...

www.nhregister.com

Benzinga

Recap: Deere Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Deere DE reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:07 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
Motley Fool

Fastly Stock Is Sliding After the Company's Earnings

Revenue growth decelerated significantly in Q4 -- but that was expected. Full-year guidance was weaker than anticipated. Fastly's first-quarter revenue guidance implies a top-line acceleration. Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) tumbled sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the tech company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Though the company's fourth-quarter...
MarketWatch

Dropbox shares pop 8% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of Dropbox Inc. initially popped 8% in extended trading Thursday after the software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street analysts' forecasts, and it topped $2 billion in annual sales. The company's board also authorized a repurchase of an additional $1.2 billion of its Class A common stock. Dropbox posted net income of $124.6 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $345.8 million, or 84 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded an adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share. Revenue soared 12% to $565.5 million from $504.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 37 cents a share on revenue of $558 million. Dropbox's stock has dropped 4% so far this year; the broader S&P 500 index has slid 8%.
MarketWatch

Visteon shares jump 2% premarket after earnings blow past estimates

Visteon Corp. shares rose 2% premarket Thursday, after the cockpit electronics company blew past estimates for the fourth quarter. The company posted net income of $31 million, or $1.09 a share, for the quarter, up from $18 million, or $1.52 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales were flat at $786 million compared with $787 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 8 cents and sales of $661 million. The sales performance was driven by the ramp up of recently launched products and favorable pricing, the Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said in a statement. The company won $5.1 billion of new business in 2021, after launching 17 new products in the fourth quarter to bring the total to 43 for 2021. "In 2022, we anticipate we will grow sales, expand margins, and increase adjusted free cash flow generation driven by continued market out-performance of our next-generation products," Chief Executive Sachin Lawande said in a statement. The company is now expecting 2022 sales to range from $3.15 to $3.35 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.19 billion. Shares have fallen 23% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.8%.
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts beats estimates and offers upbeat guidance

Genuine Parts Company shares GPC, -1.12% rose 1% in premarket trade Thursday, after the car parts maker beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and offered guidance that was above consensus. Atlanta-based Genuine Parts posted net income of $256.0 million, or $1.79 a share, for the quarter, up from $171.6 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings were also $1.79, ahead of the $1.59 FactSet consensus. Sales rose 13% to $4.8 billion from $4.3 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.7 billion FactSet consensus. "Strong sales growth combined with ongoing initiatives to improve gross margin and control expenses in an inflationary environment drove an 18% increase in adjusted earnings per share, which along with our continued focus on working capital improvement, helped us to deliver strong cash flow," Chief Executive Paul Donahue said in a statement. The company is now expecting 2022 adjusted EPS of $7.45 to $7.60, above the FactSet consensus of $7.31. It expects sales to grow 9% to 11%, compared with a FactSet consensus that implies growth of about 5%. Shares have gained 31% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MarketWatch

AppLovin stock drops nearly 20% after 2022 outlook disappoints

AppLovin Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the app-monetization company’s forecast revenue range for the year fell mostly below Wall Street expectations. AppLovin. APP,. -6.67%. shares dropped 17.6% after hours, following a 9% drop to close the regular session at $68.71. At Wednesday’s close, shares were...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Genuine Parts

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Genuine Parts GPC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
