Mental Health

Study reveals lockdown impact on youngsters' mental health

By Swansea University
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung people were the hardest hit as the second COVID-19 lockdown took its toll on the mental health and wellbeing of the Welsh population, new research has revealed. The study—the first to compare experiences during the first and second lockdowns of the pandemic—discovered levels of wellbeing dropped significantly between the two...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH
MedicalXpress

Study reveals new insights on impact of disciplining children

I once dated a man with two daughters, ages five and 8, and when they "misbehaved," he sentenced them to stand in the "naughty corner." I wasn't a fan of the approach. It felt like they were being shamed. And no constructive conversation was happening about the apparent misdeed. I told him so, and he eventually agreed with me and abandoned the practice.
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC13 Houston

Pandemic's impact on youth mental health 'devastating': Surgeon General

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told lawmakers on Tuesday that the pandemic has had a "devastating" impact on the mental health of America's young people. "I'm deeply concerned as a parent and as a doctor that the obstacles this generation of young people face are unprecedented and uniquely hard to navigate and the impact that's having on their mental health is devastating," Murthy told the Senate Finance Committee.
MENTAL HEALTH
kslnewsradio.com

Utah doctors report omicron variant impacting mental health

SALT LAKE CITY — Two doctors at the University of Utah say the omicron variant is really affecting people’s mental health. Huntsman Mental Health Institute‘s Dr. Kristin Francis says some people have been experiencing anxiety and depression for the first time. And it’s opened up some questions about whether these health issues will exist past the pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX8 News

Could Wordle have a positive impact on your mental health?

(WGHP) — Wordle, the latest online game that everybody’s talking about, could be good for your health.  Psychiatrists like Doctor Kayla Lyon at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist say taking a few minutes throughout the day to check out and play a game like a word puzzle could have benefits for your mental health.  Dr. […]
MENTAL HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Study: Black and Latino Churchgoers Turning to Pastors for Mental Health Services

New studies find that Black and Latino churchgoers are going to their pastors for mental health services, so much so they’re starting to overwhelm the clergy. The newly released study from Rice University, “Where Would You Go? Race, Religion, and the Limits of Pastor Mental Health Care in Black and Latino Congregations,” features interviews with Black and Latino Christians in Houston, Texas, about how they make decisions on where to seek mental health care.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Boston

Study: Mental Health Clinicians Dropping Out Of Workforce

BOSTON (CBS) – A new study shows there are fewer mental health providers at a time when people need them more. The Association for Behavioral Healthcare in Massachusetts conducted the survey at the height of the pandemic. The study found that for every 10 clinicians entering the workforce, 13 are leaving. The number one reason clinicians reported leaving their job was the salary. For patients, when demand is so high, it means waiting even longer for care. The ABH recommends insurance companies start paying clinicians more. “We need to take action right now to support therapists with stronger reimbursement and rate parity to address this,” ABH President and CEO Lydia Conley said. “Thousands of people across the Commonwealth need care and cannot access it. We would never tolerate this if this were a heart condition, and we should not tolerate this for our mental health care.” Last week, the results of another study determined mental health care needs have increased in the state. One in four people Massachusetts said they needed help.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Mental Health

Last week, I participated in a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the mental health crisis in the United States. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five American adults live with some form of mental illness. Other government data show, among school-aged children, diagnosed...
MENTAL HEALTH
University at Buffalo Reporter

Study reveals impact of loneliness among older women during pandemic

A UB researcher is among the co-authors of a recent paper that reveals how loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic has affected American women over the age of 70. The study of more than 27,400 Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) participants ranging in age from 71 to 104 shows that loneliness increased among women when measured during the early months of the pandemic compared to when they were surveyed a few years before the pandemic began. This increase in loneliness and loss of social connections — which the research team called a “silent epidemic” — has resulted in worsening mental health.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Washington

Botox May Give a Mental Health Boost, Study Says

If you’re feeling anxious or stressed, there may be an option you never considered. New medical research suggests Botox may help improve your mental health. Researchers at the University of California San Diego analyzed a Food and Drug Administration database of nearly 40,000 patients and found that anxiety levels among people who had Botox were 20 to 70% lower.
SKIN CARE
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Large study reveals clearer links between COVID-19, mental health risks

In a large US study that tracked people for as long as a year, COVID-19 patients had a 60% higher risk of mental disorders such as anxiety, depression, or substance abuse compared with those who weren't sickened by the virus. Given the large number of people infected with COVID-19, the...
MENTAL HEALTH

