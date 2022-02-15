ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Olympic women's figure skating competition begins with short program

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Olympic women's figure skating competition begins with short program Kamila Valieva...

NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

BEIJING — (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all?. “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Olympics Live: Canada beats US 7-6 in women's curling

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Canada beat the United States 7-6 in the Olympic women's curling tournament and moved ahead of the Americans in the race for the four-team playoff. Jennifer Jones’ Canadian foursome (4-3) took the lead with back-to-back two-point ends...
WPXI

Photos: Team USA women's hockey wins silver

Silver medal United States goalkeeper Alex Cavallini (33) waits to walk out to the ice ahead of the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Petr David Josek/AP)
Slate

Watching Olympic Women’s Figure Skating in the Valieva Scandal’s Shadow

I would not blame you for skipping women’s figure skating at the 2022 Olympics. After the short program, a 15-year-old skater known to have failed a doping test stands in first place. Personally, I felt certain there was no way Kamila Valieva would be allowed to compete in the women’s event. After all, Valieva had tested positive for trimetadizine, a banned substance, and a positive test is a positive test. Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner was banned for 16 months in 2015, even though she didn’t fail a doping test, but because she allegedly helped her athlete boyfriend evade a test. American pairs skater Jessica Calalang was unable to compete for eight months after a positive test; her name was eventually cleared after it was discovered that the banned substance (4-CPA) came from cosmetics she had used. The sport that I knew took doping seriously and acted swiftly to pull skaters from competitions, even if that could mean mistakenly ruining someone’s entire season. And so I was utterly flabbergasted when the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced that Valieva would be allowed to compete. They cited her young age, the unusual delays in her testing results, and her clean doping tests from Beijing in their decision, stating that preventing Valieva from competing would cause her “irreparable harm.” But no matter what the CAS claims, the irreparable harm has already occurred. Valieva’s Olympics will always be marked with an asterisk.
