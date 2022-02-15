Varsity Baseball | Preseason vs Viera Hawks

KML’s JV boy’s team are on what they call the “Revenge Tour”. Their goal is to beat the 3 conference teams that beat them the first time the teams competed. The Chargers beat Plymouth 58-55. Berlin was the next opponent on that list. The game was close with KML ahead by 1 or 2 pts. throughout the game. Then the Chargers went on a scoring run and found themselves up by 13 with 3 minutes left in the game but the Indians wouldn’t back down and went on a 8-0 run of their own to make it 46-41 at the 1:30 mark. Landon Hagenow (14 pts. 7 rebs.) & Sammy Ehlke (4 pts. 6 assists) each converted on 2 free throws & Berlin hit two 3’s of their own to make it 50-47 with 20 seconds left. Berlin pressed but KML handled the pressure and came away with a 53-47 win. Carter Corbin led KML with 18 pts. The Chargers were 8 of 9 from the charity stripe. Next on the revenge list is Winneconne who they play on Tuesday at home.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO