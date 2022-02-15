Varsity Baseball | Preseason vs Viera Hawks

Chico State Women’s Basketball were fresh off of their fourth win in a row, and had to defend their streak against the San Francisco Gators . Both teams came in with win streaks: One was going to leave with an extended streak, and the other with a blank slate. However, the Wildcats were too much for the Gators as they handled business at home.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- This is unfamiliar territory for Louisville's baseball program. Accustomed to being an annual resident of the preseason Top-25 and a favorite in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Cardinals have been snubbed heading into their season opener next week. UofL is unranked in any of the preseason...
KML’s JV boy’s team are on what they call the “Revenge Tour”. Their goal is to beat the 3 conference teams that beat them the first time the teams competed. The Chargers beat Plymouth 58-55. Berlin was the next opponent on that list. The game was close with KML ahead by 1 or 2 pts. throughout the game. Then the Chargers went on a scoring run and found themselves up by 13 with 3 minutes left in the game but the Indians wouldn’t back down and went on a 8-0 run of their own to make it 46-41 at the 1:30 mark. Landon Hagenow (14 pts. 7 rebs.) & Sammy Ehlke (4 pts. 6 assists) each converted on 2 free throws & Berlin hit two 3’s of their own to make it 50-47 with 20 seconds left. Berlin pressed but KML handled the pressure and came away with a 53-47 win. Carter Corbin led KML with 18 pts. The Chargers were 8 of 9 from the charity stripe. Next on the revenge list is Winneconne who they play on Tuesday at home.
Beating an opponent in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs doesn’t make up for losing to the same opponent in the finals the previous year, but it helps. That is what the Paloma Valley girls basketball team felt Saturday evening as the Wildcats defeated Eisenhower 47-42 in a Division 1 first-round game at Rialto High School.
The (25 - 7) Class 2a # 1 Midfield Patriots Varsity boys basketball team won the AHSAA Class 2a Area 9 Championship by defeating the Westminister School at Oak Mountain Knights in the finals on Wednesday, February 9 by a score of 84 - 37 at Midfield. Previously, the Patriots defeated Holy Family Catholic Tornados in the area semifinals on Monday, February 7 by a score of 111 - 24 to advance to the area finals.
Each year the Philadelphia Baseball Review consults with coaches and scouts from across the region to develop a watch list of the top talent within the various divisions of the NCAA. The roster below includes some of the premier talents from around the region that you should watch this season...
MT. PLEASANT – Central Michigan baseball was selected to win the 2022 Mid-American Conference title in the preseason poll. The Chippewas will be seeking the program’s third straight MAC Championship this year. CMU received the most first place votes (6) in a poll conducted by the league’s 11...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Southern Conference has announced the results of the preseason coaches and media polls, with Wofford claiming the top spot in each. Three Terriers earned preseason first-team selections: Dalton Rhadans, Lawson Hill and Nolen Hester. Trey Yunger received a second-team honor. Wofford is coming off one...
Winning is a tradition in girls softball at Little Cypress-Mauriceville. The Lady Bears are expected to be a strong contender for a district championship again this year and to advance in the post season. Last year was another good one for the Lady Bears and Coach Dena Adkins. It was...
To kick off the spring season, the Binghamton softball team traveled to Georgia to compete in the Bash in the Boro tournament. Over the three days of competition, the Bearcats played five games and went 3-2. “I was really happy with how the girls did,” said Binghamton head coach Jessica...
SPORTS – Elmore/Autauga News. The Stanhope Elmore High School Lady Mustangs soccer team won four games in two days during the Capital of Dreams soccer tournament held in Montgomery. The Girls’ Varsity had four different divisions. The Mustangs competed in the Classic Division which featured SEHS, West Point High School, Booker T. Washington, and Park Crossing. The tournament took place at the Emory Folmar Soccer Complex near the AUM campus.
TULARE – The Tulare Western Mustangs ended a difficult season on a seven-game losing streak last week, but their second to last league matchup was one of the most exciting games of the year for its home crowd. Tulare Western faced-off against the Monache Marauders Feb. 9 in an...
Western Michigan baseball was picked to finish in fourth place in the MAC this season by the conference’s head coaches. In 2021, the Broncos finished tied for third with Kent State at 23-17 in conference play. Central Michigan won the conference and was picked as the favorite again this year.
RUDYARD — The Rudyard Bulldogs strung together back-to-back wins over the weekend.
The Bulldogs defeated the Roscommon Bucks 71-41 in a non-conference boys basketball game Saturday.
Senior Austin Warner scored a...
Coming off a 17-33 season in 2021, the Houston softball team is walking into 2022 looking to bounce back with higher expectations. Every new season means players return, leave and arrive, and while this team is different from last season, UH softball head coach Kristin Vesely has been capable of leading her teams to success in years past.
KINGSTON, N.Y. — Monday night’s Newburgh Free Academy-Kingston girls basketball game proved to be wild one on and off the court. Newburgh hung on to defeat the Tigers 58-57 in a contest marred by a fight in the stands behind the Goldbacks’ bench with 8.2 seconds remaining, spoiling Kingston’s Senior Night. It took a few minutes for calm to be restored by Kingston City School Security and Kingston Police and the game to be concluded.
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – After helping fuel the Sea Gulls' triumphant return to the diamond over the weekend, third baseman Luke Weddell and right-handed pitcher Benji Thalheimer of the top-ranked Salisbury University baseball team were named Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, announced by the league office on Monday.
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – The Viera Hawks girls soccer team have a huge matchup tonight as they host Martin County for the Class 6A Regional Final. The Hawks (12-3) pulled off a major upset last week when they shocked No. 1 seed George Jenkins and set themselves up to play host for tonight’s regional final.
