Click here to read the full article. Miami-based FiGa Films has announced a flurry of sales and acquisition activity during the EFM. Among its stellar pics is ‘Nudo Mixteco,” the first indigenous film it has handled, which HBO Max has picked up for the U.S., to bow in May. Uruguayan doc, “Straight to VHS,” winner of the prestigious critics award, the Fipresci, at the Buenos Aires indie film fest, Bafici, has been sold to IndiePix for the U.S. It also acquired the film on which the doc is based upon, “Act of Violence on a Young Journalist,” that will be released as an...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO