STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For many potential homebuyers, the 2022 real estate market is shaping up to be a challenge. Across the country, inventory has reached record lows, and according to the National Association of REALTORS, competition for the small catalog of houses available remains fierce. Inflation, soaring sales prices and surging interest rates have created affordability issues too. And Staten Island buyers are feeling the pressure.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO