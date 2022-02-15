ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Warm Thursday before thunderstorms arrive

By Fred Campagna
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will stay mild Wednesday night with a southerly breeze. Lows will be in the 50s. Expect a warm day Thursday before showers and thunderstorms move through at night. There is a low...

