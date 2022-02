Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) (OTC:FLWPF) has agreed to sell its interest in the Kelowna Research Station R&D facility to Hawthorne Canada Limited for $16 million, to be paid as follows: 1) an initial cash payment of $3.0 million; 2) full extinguishment of the principal amount outstanding under the existing loan agreement between Flowr and Hawthorne for the construction of the KRS Facility on closing, currently at approximately $12 million; and 3) the balance of the purchase price paid in cash upon closing.

