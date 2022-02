If you hear the phrase “weed edible” and flinch, you’re not alone. My experience with THC-laced edibles, before the last year or so, was largely confined to eating a single, foul-tasting brownie at Bonnaroo and then becoming so uncomfortably high that I had to hide out in a tent for a while to contemplate the color blue, and also every bad thing I had ever done. I know I’m not the only one with a story like that. Homemade edibles can be delicious and gentle, but they can also be bitter, dosed in completely inexplicable ways, and generally a pretty serious gamble with your Saturday night.

