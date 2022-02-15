Larimar Stock Plunges As FDA Asks For Additional Data To Resolve Clinical Hold On Friedreich's Ataxia Program

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted its fast track designation to Reata Pharmaceuticals' oral candidate omaveloxolone for Friedreich's ataxia (FA). The prevalence and incidence of cases of Friedreich's ataxia vary worldwide considering, ranging from 0.97 to 2.5 cases per 100,000 in the USA and approximately 1.2 to 2.37 cases per 100,000 population in Europe. Germany is the leading country among EU region in terms of total diagnosed and prevalent cases of Friedreich's ataxia. Friedreich's ataxia appears to be an ultra-rare disease reported globally. The population incidence of a person is homozygous for a point mutation is expected to be approximately 1 in 1,000,000 population.
