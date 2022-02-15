ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimar Stock Plunges As FDA Asks For Additional Data To Resolve Clinical Hold On Friedreich's Ataxia Program

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
The FDA stated it is maintaining its clinical hold and that additional data is needed to resolve the clinical hold. Larimar is further analyzing previous studies and evaluating if additional studies are warranted....

