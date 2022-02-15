Larimar Stock Plunges As FDA Asks For Additional Data To Resolve Clinical Hold On Friedreich's Ataxia Program

Production plans call for 30 million courses by the end of the year. But competition may take a bite out of an estimated $15 billion in sales. Over the past two years, pharmaceutical companies such as Merck (NYSE:MRK) have been developing investigational drugs to combat the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The results could be lifesaving while leading investors to big gains. But after a recent FDA approval under emergency use authorization (EUA), is Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill enough to propel its stock price skyward while fighting off not only the virus but also competition?

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO