Storm Eunice has arrived and, if the forecasters are correct, it’s going to be a grim 12 hours across much of the UK.Gales of up to 100mph, coastal and river flooding, and prolonged power outages have all been predicted.Two red weather warnings covering most of the south of England and Wales – and an amber warning stretching up to Manchester – have led to hundreds of schools being shut, trains cancelled and the army placed on stand-by to help deal with emergencies. There is, officials say, a danger to life.But what can individuals do to keep safe during such a...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO