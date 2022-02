In case you just stumbled upon this page and have no idea who Shonda Rhimes is, let’s quickly recap: She’s the creator of ABC hits Grey’s Anatomy (the longest-running drama on prime time, going into its 19th season) and Scandal, and an executive producer of How to Get Away With Murder; she’s also an executive producer of Netflix’s Bridgerton, the first season of which was one of the streamer’s most streamed series of all time and whose second season premieres on March 25; and she also, lest we forget, wrote the Britney Spears-starring coming-of-age film Crossroads.

