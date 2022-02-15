US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández

Nearly 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine were found by authorities in Colombia inside a shipment bound for Italy.The shipment was found through a coordinated investigation by the Attorney General’s Office’s Specialised Directorate against Drug Trafficking and the National Police’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the Colombian National Prosecutor’s Office.The shipment was to leave the port of Cartagena in Bolívar for Genoa in Italy.Officials said 504 canvas bags containing 19,780 export-type coconuts were found containing liquid cocaine.“Upon inspection, it was established that the water in the tropical fruit had been exchanged for liquid cocaine,”...
