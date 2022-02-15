ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ, CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN - Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The United States formally requested the arrest and extradition of former President Juan...

www.timesdaily.com

Juan Orlando Hernández
Axios

What an ex-president's arrest says about U.S.-Latin America relations

The dramatic arrest and likely extradition of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is a stunning fall from grace for a leader once embraced by American authorities desperate to stem migration to the U.S. Driving the news: The U.S. government says Hernández led a “violent, state-sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy”...
Washington Examiner

Where do all of the illegal immigrants go?

Over 2 million migrants were arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in 2021, and another 2 million are expected in 2022. About half of these migrants are turned back to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away for public health reasons. But President Joe Biden let the other half in, often with little more than a piece of paper saying when they should show up in immigration court to pursue a claim for asylum.
Business Insider

Mexico's powerful Jalisco cartel has a new target: lime crops

Mexican lime farmers have become the latest victims of cartel extortion. Threats and cartel-related violence have caused widespread crop disruption and skyrocketing prices. The effects largely mirror previous criminal attempts to extort Mexican agricultural industries.
Florida Star

Coke-A-Nut: Cops Bust Colombian Drug Smugglers With 20,000 Coconuts Filled With Cocaine

Colombian Police discovered more than 19,700 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine waiting to be shipped to Europe a few hours later. The 504 canvas bags containing the fruit were seized in the port city of Cartagena, which looks out onto the Caribbean Sea in northern Colombia. The shipment was allegedly destined for Genoa in the northwestern Italian region of Liguria.
Daily Mail

Shocking photo shows 132 migrants crammed inside a tractor trailer after it was pulled over by US border agents in Texas

U.S. Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt when they found 132 migrants inside a tractor trailer in Texas. El Paso Sector's agents assigned to the Ysleta Station were tipped off Sunday about smuggling activities that were taking place at an abandoned building and of a second location that was also being utilized by the smugglers.
The Independent

Nearly 20,000 coconuts full of liquid cocaine found by Colombian officials in shipment headed for Italy

Nearly 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine were found by authorities in Colombia inside a shipment bound for Italy.The shipment was found through a coordinated investigation by the Attorney General’s Office’s Specialised Directorate against Drug Trafficking and the National Police’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate, according to a press release issued on Thursday by the Colombian National Prosecutor’s Office.The shipment was to leave the port of Cartagena in Bolívar for Genoa in Italy.Officials said 504 canvas bags containing 19,780 export-type coconuts were found containing liquid cocaine.“Upon inspection, it was established that the water in the tropical fruit had been exchanged for liquid cocaine,”...
Vice

Five People Arrested After Dead Baby Smuggled Into Mexican Prison

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have arrested five people after a dead baby was smuggled into a notorious prison, including the woman who allegedly brought in the corpse and the inmate suspected of requesting and receiving the body. The tragic case of Tadeo—the deceased 3-month-old boy discovered in a...
