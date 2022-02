There was nothing remarkable about the Phoenix Suns in clutch situations last year. While Phoenix broke its 10-year playoff drought in dramatic fashion by earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference in their first season with Chris Paul, the Suns were still figuring things out at the end of games. Their performance in the clutch — defined as the last five minutes of regulation or overtime with the score within five points — was just about average, with the Suns outscoring opponents by one-point per 100 possessions, a rate that ranked No. 13 in the league.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO