Fly Anakin’s “Black Be the Source,” the soulful fourth single from his upcoming album Frank, is a celebration of the limitlessness of Blackness. Over a stuttering piano sample and dampened drums from producer DJ Harrison, the Virginia rapper-producer mulls over the sustaining power of Black culture with a laidback flow. While his lyrics contain references to civil rights icons and long-defunct slave routes, there’s no fire or indignation in his voice. Anakin and his guests–frequent collaborator Pink Siifu and musician Billz Egypt–choose to embrace the positives of their community instead. For Anakin, that means celebrating nights spent downing Four Lokos with the homies, while Siifu and Egypt focus on the opportunities they’ve created for their loved ones. For all three, Blackness is a matter of fact. They’ll fight ignorance when need be, but they’re confident enough to lay back and revel in their cultural spoils.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO