Samsung Galaxy A22 launched in June last year with the Dimensity 700 5G SOC and a 90Hz TFT. The successor is launching in the coming months, and it is named the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. Today, we got to see the design of Galaxy A23 5G as the renders of the phone were shared by OnLeaks in collaboration with CollegeDunia. These renders reveal that this time, there is a different camera module design when compared to the A22 5G, but the front design remains the same.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO