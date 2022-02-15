ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul names New York’s first chief disability officer, pledges 1,200 state jobs to people with disabilities

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
New York Governor Kathy Hochul named longtime state Assembly aide as leader of the new Office of the Chief Disability Officer and pledged 1,200 state agency jobs to qualified individuals with disabilities on Monday.

Kimberly Hill will serve as the first chief disability officer for New York, according to The Citizen. Hill’s previous positions include principal analyst for the state Assembly’s Committee on People with Disabilities and director of the Assembly Task Force on People with Disabilities.

Hochul’s state job pledge comes as New York lags behind rest of nation with only 35% of people with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 64 having jobs, according to Albany Times-Union.

As chief disability officer, Hill will be tasked with leading the the state’s implementation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and serve as chair for the Most Integrated Settings Coordinating Council.

