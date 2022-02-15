LoopUp shares plunge on annual revenue drop, gloomy guidance

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC - London-based financial investor - Says during the financial year, company recorded a net asset value total return of 27.9%, outperforming broader market indices. Posts net asset value per share as at November 30 of 167.5 pence, up 24% from 134.7p the year before and net assets rise to GBP457.2 million from GBP165.7 million in financial 2020. Polar Capital Global total dividend unchanged at 4.40p. Says sharp improvement in sentiment towards the financials sector in 2021 was evident in the performance of the company's benchmark, the MSCI ACWI Financials Index, which delivered a total return in sterling terms of 27.0%, comfortably ahead of the MSCI ACWI Global index's 20.6% total return.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO