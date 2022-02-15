ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LoopUp shares plunge on annual revenue drop, gloomy guidance

 3 days ago

(Alliance News) - LoopUp Group PLC's shares plunged on Tuesday after the company said it expects a fall in revenue and earnings for 2021 due to lower demand and anticipates annual revenue for 2022 to decline further. Shares were down 25% at 9.80 pence each on Tuesday morning in...

Kansas City Star

The Metaverse Is a $1 Trillion Annual Revenue Gold Mine

The metaverse is expanding. And so is its value. A study by legacy bank JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report found that metaverse "will likely infiltrate every sector in some way in the coming years, with the market opportunity estimated at over $1 trillion in yearly revenues."
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Polar Capital Global annual asset growth beats benchmark

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC - London-based financial investor - Says during the financial year, company recorded a net asset value total return of 27.9%, outperforming broader market indices. Posts net asset value per share as at November 30 of 167.5 pence, up 24% from 134.7p the year before and net assets rise to GBP457.2 million from GBP165.7 million in financial 2020. Polar Capital Global total dividend unchanged at 4.40p. Says sharp improvement in sentiment towards the financials sector in 2021 was evident in the performance of the company's benchmark, the MSCI ACWI Financials Index, which delivered a total return in sterling terms of 27.0%, comfortably ahead of the MSCI ACWI Global index's 20.6% total return.
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to rise as retail sales bounce back

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday as investors mull the latest UK retail sales data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 20 points higher at 7,557. Figures released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that retail sales bounced back...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tesla plunges seven spots in annual Consumer Reports ranking

Consumer Reports took a decidedly more negative view of Tesla in this year's rankings of vehicles. The Model 3, which had been its top pick among EV models, lost that distinction to the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Model 3 now has the third best ranking among EVs, behind the Mach-E and the Kia Niro.
ZDNet

Roku shares drop as Q4 revenue misses expectations, forecast below

Streaming video pioneers Roku this afternoon reported Q4 revenue that missed Wall Street's expectations, and an outlook for this quarter's revenue that was lower as well. The report sent Roku shares down 8% in late trading. The report follows a mixed Q3 report in which Roku said supply-chain disruption was...
Life Style Extra

Kingspan takes option to buy French roofing group as profit jumps 50%

(Alliance News) - Kingspan Group PLC on Friday reported higher profit and revenue in 2021 on "strong" underlying demand, and said it agreed to purchase a French roofing firm for EUR550 million. The Kingscourt, Ireland-based building materials company - focused on insulation and building envelopes - said pretax profit for...
Life Style Extra

Shield Therapeutics shares fall as guides for sharp 2021 revenue drop

(Alliance News) - Shield Therapeutics PLC's shares tumbled on Thursday after a trading update revealed a substantial, but expected, fall in revenue. The Newcastle, England-based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company said revenue for 2021 was expected to be GBP1.5 million, plummeting by 86% on revenues of GBP10.4 million. However, Shield noted this was "in line with market expectations".
Investor's Business Daily

Palantir Stock Plunges As Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) on Thursday reported December-quarter earnings that missed estimates while revenue topped Wall Street targets. PLTR stock plunged as March quarter revenue guidance edged past expectations amid a weaker profit margin outlook. Denver-based Palantir reported fourth-quarter earnings before the market open. Palantir stock plunged 15.7% to close at...
Life Style Extra

StanChart buyback, outlook causes for optimism but profit falls short

(Alliance News) - Standard Chartered PLC shares fell on Thursday after kicking off the London-listed banking sector's reporting season, as results fell short of expectations. Standard Chartered shares were 2.9% lower at 532.80 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon. Although the emerging markets-focused lender disappointed the market, analysts noted...
Life Style Extra

Walmart fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations

(Sharecast News) - US retail giant Walmart lifted its dividend on Thursday as it said it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter. The company swung to a net profit of $3.6bn from a loss of $2.9bn in the same period a year ago, when it was hit by Covid-related costs. Revenue rose 0.5% to $152.9m and adjusted earnings per share were $1.53 during the quarter, coming in 3 cents ahead of analyst expectations.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Arbuthnot expects 2021 profit in line with expectations

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC - London-based private and commercial lender - Ahead of its 2021 results on March 24, says it continued to trade well in the fourth quarter and expects to report annual pretax profit in line with market expectations. Current stock price: 919.45 pence. 12-month change: up 2.5%
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Ocean Outdoor mulls sale as 2021 revenue set to rise

Ocean Outdoor Ltd - London-based digital out-of-home advertising firm - Says its 2021 performance is ahead of previous guidance and business well positioned for the continued recovery. For 2021, revenue was GBP124.4 million, up 44% from GBP86.2 million in 2020. Ocean says it experienced a strong bounce back in demand during 2021, which led to the increase in revenue. Says that despite commencing the year with Omicron and restrictions to leisure and hospitality across some countries, trading in 2022 has started strongly.
siliconangle.com

Shares in Amplitude plunge on lower-than-expected outlook

Shares in behavior tracking firm Amplitude Inc. plunged in after-hours trading today after the company delivered a lower-than-expected outlook in its latest quarterly earnings report. For the quarter ended Dec. 31, Amplitude reported a loss before certain costs such as stock compensation of five cents per share, compared with a...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. The Company announces that it has purchased a total of 20,500 ordinary...
Daily Camera

Crocs reports record $2.3B annual revenue

Crocs Inc. reported Wednesday $2.3 billion in revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, a record for the company and a 67% increase year-over-year. Crocs brought in $586.6 million in the fourth quarter, up 42.6% year-over-year. Its earnings per share doubled to $2.15 from $1.06. Crocs ended 2021 with $213.2 million...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 17th February 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: CC Japan Income & Growth Trust director buys 40,000 shares

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC - invests for dividend income and capital growth from equities listed or quoted in Japan - Director Craig Cleland buys 40,000 shares at 160.85 pence, worth GBP64,340, on Tuesday. The purchase is Cleland's only holding. Last week, the trust said assets appreciated in its recent financial year amid a strong recovery from the pandemic in Japan. CC Japan reported net asset value per share of 165.4p as at October 31, up 21% from 136.8p a year before.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 17 February 2022. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Helical Bar (HLCL)

("Helical" or the "Company") On 17 February 2022, the Company received the TR1 Standard form for notification of major holdings as disclosed below:. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 1. Issuer Details. ISIN. GB00B0FYMT95. Issuer Name. HELICAL PLC. UK or Non-UK Issuer. UK. 2. Reason for Notification. An...
