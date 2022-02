Update Feb. 10, 3:23 p.m. TVA responded Thursday to a new challenge about its previous statement. "We want to be clear about TVA’s position on the implications to our energy service to Mississippi customers: TVA has an obligation to serve our customers with safe, reliable, low-cost energy and we will continue to do so. There will be no interruption in service because of this newly signed law.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO