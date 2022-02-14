ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

New study shows long term effects of COVID-19 on the heart

KHOU
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — We hear it from people all of the time, "With a vaccine, getting COVID is just like the flu." But a first-of-it's-kind large study just released found that COVID can lead to long term damage in the heart, even if you didn't have a severe case of...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Covid survivors are 60% more likely to suffer a heart attack within a year of beating virus even if their infection was mild, major study warns

Covid survivors are at a 63 per cent increased risk of having heart attack within a year — regardless of their age or how ill they were, a major study suggests. American researchers looked at medical reports of more than 150,000 infected people and compared them to a control group of 11.5million who had not tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-22 fdl cardiologist says he is seeing more patients with heart complications due to covid-19

A Fond du Lac cardiologist says he is seeing more and more patients who have suffered from heart complications due to COVID-19. “I have seen people come in with heart failure, I’ve have seen people with inflammation from getting COVID infection, rhythm abnormalities, some of which unfortunately have been fatal, SSM Health Doctor Tadeo Diaz Balderrama, told WFDL news. “Unfortunately with the variants I’m seeing younger and younger patients presenting with this. Patients who this deep into the pandemic have not gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Balderrama says COVID-19 can also lead to inflammation of the vascular lining and increase the risk of blood clots. “Looking at the studies that are available, a total of 425 studies with over 8,000 patients, if you had COVID you had a higher risk of having a blood clot and a higher risk of dying from that blood clot.” Dr. Balderrama says concern for cardiac complications with the vaccine are far outweighed by the risk from the virus. Nearly two years into the pandemic Dr. Balderrama says while the COVID vaccination may not prevent infection it can significantly reduce your chances of dying or suffering complications.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RunnersWorld

She Was a Healthy Marathon Runner. Then She Was Diagnosed With Heart Failure

In the spring of 2016, I was 41 years old and training for my seventh marathon. At one point during a run, I suddenly felt as if I was only breathing from the top of my chest. It was as if there was a lump in my throat preventing me from taking deep breaths. I went from running 25 miles a week—five miles, five days a week—to struggling just to get through the first mile.
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
San Antonio, TX
Coronavirus
laconiadailysun.com

Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Report Many Long-Term Symptoms

FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Physical, mental, and cognitive symptoms are frequent among COVID-19 survivors one year after intensive care unit (ICU) discharge, according to a study published online Jan. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Hidde Heesakkers, M.D., from Radboud University in the Netherlands,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Heart Failure#Covid#Influenza#Medicine#Bentley#Veterans Affairs#University Health#Ut Health San Antonio
Medical News Today

How are hypertension, heart disease, and stroke connected?

States that a person living with hypertension has an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure causes damage to the artery walls. The damage can make the arteries more susceptible to the buildup of plaque, which can cause a blockage or reduced blood flow. If the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Hammond Daily Star

Jardiance fit for prediabetic with heart failure

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old woman who was diagnosed with heart failure six years ago. I exercise almost daily and have had low blood pressure all my life (my systolic pressure varies between the high 70s and low 100s). I have a body mass index of 22. I recently started a prediabetic diet because my blood A1C value had climbed to 6.0.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ClickOnDetroit.com

How healthy is your heart? How might a COVID-19 infection affect it?

February is American heart month, a time when people can focus on and learn more about the health of their heart. During a time when many people are contracting COVID, there are increasing concerns about the impact it can have on normally healthy hearts. Board certified cardiologist, Dr. Delair Gardi,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Ablation more effective for common type of abnormal heartbeat

February is American Heart Month. Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, is an irregular heartbeat that can cause poor blood flow. It can lead to blood clots, stroke and in some cases, heart failure. Oussama Wazni, MD, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, said it’s important to see your doctor if it feels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Pyramid

Studies shed light on long-term risks after COVID-19 diagnoses

A new study suggests that people who underwent hospitalization due to COVID-19 and survived at least a week were more than twice as likely to be readmitted or die than the general, pre-pandemic populace. Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Oxford published...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

Study looks at long-term effects of gestational diabetes during pregnancy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Researchers are getting a better idea of the long-term effects of gestational diabetes during pregnancy. A new study for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine shows gestational diabetes can cause far more cardiovascular problems in women than previously thought. Dr. Samuel Bauer is an associate professor...
DURHAM, NC
ABC 15 News

Why are women more at risk for heart problems?

As we focus on Heart Health Month, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women — more than any cancer. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says several factors cause signs of heart disease to go overlooked in women. He says historically doctors put more focus on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

New Study Shows Lockdowns Not Linked to Reduced COVID-19 Mortality Rates

Economists from Johns Hopkins argue against government-mandated lockdowns and that they did not have the intended health care policy of protecting people during the pandemic. According to a new study, lockdown policies did not appear to reduce mortality rates. A systematic review and meta-analysis from a team of economists from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatingWell

These 14 Things Can Make You More Likely to Have a Stroke, According to the American Heart Association

While we tend to focus more on heart attacks when we think about cardiovascular disease, strokes are actually a serious and quite common health concern, too. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association (AHA). (It ranks just after heart disease, cancer, accidents and lower respiratory diseases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains, and tops Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, kidney disease, influenza and suicide.)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy