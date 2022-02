Dogecoin price recovers from Monday selling pressure. Higher low developed on the daily chart. Robust bullish reversal setup on the candlestick and Point and Figure charts. Dogecoin price has been performing well during the Tuesday trade session, moving up more than 4% for the day and exceeding Monday’s open and high. If this price action and bounce continue, then DOGE will have an easy path to revisit $0.25.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO