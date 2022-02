Clay Center's Fief graduates from Graceland University

Kansas Wesleyan prides itself on the Power of AND, an educational philosophy that encourages the growth of the whole person. The goal of college education, however, is post-collegiate success, and the university excels in that realm as well. KWU announced Tuesday that its most recent graduate survey – for Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 graduates – shows 100% of bachelor’s degree recipients employed or continuing their education.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO