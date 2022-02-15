Create Inner Change With The ABCs Of Mental Fitness

The SUNY Oswego fitness centers and campus recreation have changed a 21-day fitness challenge after pushback from the campus Counseling Outreach Peer Educators (COPE). On Feb. 8, @oswegocampusrec, the official Instagram account of SUNY Oswego’s campus recreation center, posted an announcement about a “Laker 21-day challenge,” where students can sign up for a three week challenge to “get active” and “create healthy habits.” In the caption, the account said “From February 14 – March 6 we want to see YOU building healthy habits. Choose your own wellness adventure and make yourself proud!” Students could sign up for the challenge in room 133 of Marano Campus Center and receive a print out with a table to record their progress each day. The Instagram caption ended with “Check in on day 14 for a chance to win oswego gear & hidrate spark steel water bottles! If you complete the challenge, you will receive a t-shirt!”

