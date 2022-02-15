ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio inmate removed from death row via mental illness law

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361mxF_0eEtYBm700

A new Ohio law prohibiting the execution of people severely mentally ill at the time of their crime has led to the removal of another prisoner from death row.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law last year covering killers diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or delusional disorder.

Last month a Stark County judge found that death row inmate David Sneed had schizoaffective disorder when he fatally shot a man in 1984.

Sneed was resentenced to life without parole.

Last year, judges removed inmates in Butler and Franklin counties from death row after their attorneys successfully argued they met the mental illness criteria.

The state’s last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 8

Ezzy Jewell
2d ago

This would not be an issue if we still had residential services for the mentally ill.

Reply(2)
7
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio says stimulus checks linked to increase in opioid deaths

Economic stimulus checks meant to aid in the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed significantly to the record surge in Americans who died of opioid overdoses, according to a study by the Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Science.  The Ohio Attorney General’s peer-reviewed study, titled “COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments and Opioid […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia dad accused of killing infant daughter

A West Virginia man is on trial for allegedly killing his daughter. WCHS-TV reports Jeffrey Hoskins of Ripley is charged with first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent by child abuse. The outlet reports that Hoskins was indicted in January 2020 after the girl died, more than a year after she was […]
RIPLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio dad sentenced in deaths of 2 babies left in abandoned cars

The father of two infants whose remains were left in separate abandoned cars has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. Jacob Cisneros learned his fate Wednesday. He was convicted earlier this month of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and obstruction. He and his wife were investigated 2019, when cold-case […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Stark County, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
County
Stark County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WTRF- 7News

Ohio court: Dad can fight adoption of kids whose mother he killed

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a man can fight the adoption of his children, even though he killed their mother. The man’s attorney successfully argued that the father wasn’t in contact with his kids because he was following a judge’s no-contact order after the killing. The court agreed, ruling 4-3 Thursday that complying […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia prison riot stopped; Reports say

A prison riot was quickly stopped by law enforcement on Tuesday, according to reports from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph The riot occurred at Stevens Correctional Center in Welch late Monday and continued into Tuesday. The report said that inmates took over the third floor of the correctional center but refused to stop and began damaging […]
WELCH, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio bill would target protesters with terrorism law

The Ohio House has approved legislation targeting protesters with a provision normally used against terroristic activity. The legislation approved Wednesday would allow police officers harmed during riots to sue individuals or organizations that provided material support or resources, such as lodging or transportation. Material support is conduct tied in state and federal law to actions […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WTRF- 7News

Ohio mother admits to stabbing young daughter to death

Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has been found stabbed to death in her family’s apartment in northeastern Ohio, and her mother has been arrested in connection with the slaying. Bedford Heights police were called to the Southgate Towers complex around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and found the child, E’nijah Noell Holland, lying on a bedroom floor. She […]
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Where people in Ohio are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district sued over Christian assembly

A group of parents and students are suing a West Virginia school district for allowing an evangelical preacher to hold a religious revival assembly during the school day earlier this month that some students were required to attend. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of families by the Freedom From Religion […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Mental Illness#Death Row#Bipolar Disorder#Delusional Disorder#Franklin#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Two Belmont County women arrested for endangering children

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) Wheeling Police arrested two people in unrelated incidents last week on several felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment. The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 when police say they were notified of a three-vehicle crash on the Monument Place Bridge in Elm Grove. Police say they discovered the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill would put limits on homeless shelter locations

On the last day to introduce bills in the West Virginia House, House Bill 4753 was proposed to put limits on new homeless shelter locations. The bill would stop homeless facilities from being near schools and certain daycares. The bill says its purpose is to  limit the locations for homeless encampments, temporary housing, or feeding […]
HOMELESS
WTRF- 7News

Fight against hunger given huge boost in Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountaineer Food Bank is used to handing out meals…but today they handed out checks. At the Wheeling Soup Kitchen, the group presented $5,000 to each of their partners in Ohio County. That money was sectioned out from more than two million dollars of West Virginia’s CARES Act funding. Each of […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man, ‘Capt,’ guilty for methamphetamine distribution

Scott Everly, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 37 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Everly, also known as “Capt,” 70, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Everly admitted to selling methamphetamine near […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man admits to selling cocaine near Hil-Dar

Lorenzo Clark, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 57 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Clark, also known as “Renny,” age 40, pled guilty in November 2020 to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Clark admitted to selling […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Attorney General reaches Opioid agreement with county and city representatives

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a press conference with representatives of county and city officials from throughout West Virginia where they announced the agreement over how to allocate any settlement funds or judgments received in their various suits against opioid makers, distributors, and other parties in the pharmaceutical supply chain. The agreement, called […]
HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy