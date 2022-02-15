Man with bat causes scare at Florida mall

A man with a bat caused a scare at a South Florida mall last weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Bal Harbour police responded to calls of an active shooter at the Bal Harbour Shops in Miami.

According to Twitter user @DiegoStern "I was driving by the shops and it was scary to see the people running away and hiding. Really impressive job containing the incident so quickly! Nobody messes with Bal Harbour!"

Another witness, @SeanSmith2211 , wrote "it was very scary thousands of ppl running out of the mall or into the restaurants kitchen to find a hiding place. Many shoppers fell on the floor and were run over by others. Surprisingly, I have not seen or heard any police officer in the scene"

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman Tweeted that the incident was not related to an active shooter.

Mayor Gabriel Groisman Tweeted "Despite reports to the contrary, there was no active shooter today at the Bal Harbour Shops. There was an incident, however, involving a man with a bat which BHPD resolved quickly. Thankfully, no one was harmed or injured in anyway."

The mayor added no one was injured during Sunday's incident.