A 76-Acre New Jersey Estate With a House Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright

With a serene, pastoral setting on approximately 25 acres and an expansive, designer-quality interior with hand-curated finishes and fixtures, modern technology, and an open floor plan, this secluded estate is the ultimate legacy property. Situated nearby many options for shopping and dining, on a majestic lot surrounded by mature trees with a private pond, the residence is minutes away yet worlds apart. Down a long private driveway, the estate offers beautiful, long-range area views from an impressive turret, a bespoke gourmet kitchen with caterer-grade appliances, and a lower level entertainment zone with a home theater, wet bar, home gym, whiskey room, plus an intelligent landscape plan with many thoughtful aspects such as a producing aquaponics system, a duck house, chicken coops and vegetable gardens, which make it almost completely self-sustaining. An elevator and a dramatic spiral staircase enhanced by custom wrought-iron railings provide access to a light-filled interior that spans three levels and includes a library with custom built-ins, two home offices, smart home technology, surround sound, a luxurious, five-star-caliber master suite, a children’s lounge area and third-floor bunk room/bonus area for sleepovers. Open to a morning room with peaceful area views, the kitchen is indicative of the superior attention to detail that went into every inch of this amazing home. Features include granite counters, extensive custom wood cabinetry, designer fixtures, and high-end appliances, including a Wolf gas range, dual ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a Miele coffee maker — all with gorgeous coffered ceilings overhead. For alfresco dining, the covered outdoor kitchen has integrated seating, a built-in BBQ, a nearby pond with a waterfall, and a stone pathway that leads to a large pergola with an automatic retractable cover. Colder days are enhanced by a finished lower level with radiant heated floors, a family room with a fireplace, a spacious, walk-behind wet bar/lounge with stone counters, a fridge, and built-in shelving, a whiskey room with a built-in humidor, and a state-of-the-art home theater. Certain to impress, the master suite has scenic area views, dual walk-in dressing rooms with built-in cabinetry, a claw foot tub, and a separate inlaid tile shower. Other highlights include heated floors in the full bathrooms, a mudroom with custom lockers, a slate roof, copper gutters, a heated three-car garage, a snowmelt system for the driveway, a pumpkin patch, blueberry garden, a potting shed, and a pole barn with a BendPak four-post car lift for additional parking. With an idyllic setting, an elegant interior, and a well-conceived plan that easily accommodates multiple generations of family members, this inviting home could be treasured for many years to come.

