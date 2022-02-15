Is PayPal Attractively Valued After Its Recent Plunge?

Timken has not been treated well by the market as of late, despite the company posting attractive performance. Today, there exists a large number of companies that provide industrial products and services. One such firm is The Timken Company (TKR). This particular enterprise has, over the past several years, exhibited attractive growth on its top line and consistent and generally expanding profitability on its bottom line. From year to year, some of its financial figures can be rather volatile. But the overall trend remains bullish for investors. On top of this, management is forecasting a solid 2022 fiscal year and shares of the business are trading at levels that should generally be considered attractive. For all of these reasons, investors would be wise to take this firm into consideration as a long-term, value-oriented prospect.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO