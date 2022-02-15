ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Says Chinatown Stabbing Another Reason For State To Review Bail Reform

By Elijah Westbrook
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect in the deadly stabbing of Chinatown resident Christina Lee was arraigned Monday on multiple charges .

CBS2 has learned he was out on bail at the time, and Mayor Eric Adams is calling it another reason the state needs to review bail reform .

Sources tell CBS2 25-year-old Assamad Nash had seven prior arrests dating back to 2015. Sources say his criminal history ranges from selling swiped MetroCards and damaging MetroCard machines to assault and harassment for an incident involving a man on the subway back in September on the Lower East Side.

He was out on bail when police say he killed Lee.

“He should not have been on the street. We should do a better job of making sure dangerous people are not on the street,” Adams said Monday.

The mayor said Nash is the poster child for bail reform , given he had three open cases, including assault and possession of stolen property.

“I am optimistic of the energy that we are going to work together to stop the feeders of crime and make sure our city is safe,” Adams said.

CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer asked Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie about bail reform. He said he was open to discussions but is afraid that every horrible crime, like the Chinatown stabbing, will be used to push an agenda the legislature might not be able to support.

“Everything that people find frustration to them about what’s going on, it’s just so easy to just blame bail reform. I don’t think that does any of us a good service, if we’re really trying to get to the solutions,” he told Kramer.

Adams met with Heastie and Senate President Andrea Stewart-Cousins to solve the city’s issues, but said whether he gets bail reform changes or not, he still has to keep the city safe.

“I can’t turn around say, ‘Well, I didn’t get help from different places, so now my city is not safe.’ Nope, I’m not accepting that,” he said.

Nash is now facing burglary and murder charges in Lee’s death.

Comments / 8

nycsssxxx
3d ago

Whoever let him out of prison after 12 prior arrest should be held accountable and face jail time starting with the DA and the judge

Reply
4
 

CBS New York

Police: Assamad Nash Charged With Murder In Deadly Stabbing Of Christina Lee Inside Chinatown Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say followed a woman home and stabbed her to death early Sunday morning in Chinatown. Assamad Nash, 25, was charged Monday with murder and burglary in the death of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee. He stayed silent during his first court appearance on Monday. Prosecutors allege he committed the crime while out on supervised release for three other cases. Police said Nash stalked and followed Lee to her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street. Sources told CBS2’s Ali Bauman that Lee likely didn’t even realize she was being followed. “He followed her up all six...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Chinatown slaying suspect faces life without parole in stabbing death

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — The 25-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman more than 40 times in her Chinatown home could face life in prison if he’s found guilty of the Sunday slaying, prosecutors said at his arraignment. Assamad Nash was arraigned on murder and burglary charges Monday in the death of Christina Yuna Lee. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Adams rejects assemblywoman’s challenge to debate bail reform

Mayor Eric Adams rejected a state legislator’s challenge Wednesday to debate her over his plan to toughen the state’s bail law — saying she should instead take up the issue with a mother whose baby was injured by a stray bullet and two recently slain NYPD cops.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

"Yet another Asian woman:" 35-year-old fatally stabbed in Chinatown apartment

A 35-year-old Asian woman was fatally stabbed inside of her apartment at 111 Chrystie Street in Chinatown on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 called about a disturbance just before 4:30 a.m., but when officers arrived they encountered the suspect barricaded inside and could not gain access until the Emergency Service Unit arrived.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Who was Christina Yuna Lee? Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found fatally wounded in her bathtub inside her lower Manhattan apartment early Sunday. Police arrested Assamad Nash, 25, on charges of murder and burglary.  Christina Lee worked as a senior creative producer at Splice, an online platform for digital music. She was a graduate of Rutgers University and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
informnny.com

Suspect in Chinatown stabbing death identified after arrest

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is expected to face murder charges after allegedly stabbing a woman to death after following her home and into her Chinatown apartment early Sunday, according to the NYPD. Police on Monday said Assamad Nash, 25, was taken into custody and arrested on...
MANHATTAN, NY
truecrimedaily

Homeless man allegedly followed New York woman home and fatally stabbed her

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 35-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed to death by a homeless man who followed her into her Chinatown apartment on Sunday, Feb. 13. According to WNBC-TV, early in the morning, Christina Yuna Lee was arriving home from a Saturday night out and was dropped off at her apartment on the 100 block of Chrystie Street. Assamad Nash allegedly followed her as she walked up six flights of stairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Public Safety
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams calls for bail reform rollbacks at virtual state budget hearing

New York City Mayor Eric Adams got plenty of love from members of the state Legislature while testifying at a Wednesday virtual budget hearing during the annual “Tin Cup Day” for local leaders. During his appearance with lawmakers to discuss New York City’s needs in the state budget, Democrats and Republicans alike gushed over Adams’ approach to addressing violent crime. “I do have to say as a senator from Long Island. I find both the tone and the issue agenda of your administration very refreshing," moderate Democratic state Sen. James Gaughran said at one point. Lefty legislators liked his focus on issues as diverse as dyslexia and the city response to a recent fire in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
